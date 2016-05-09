The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
Italy is set to appoint its European Union ambassador, Carlo
Calenda, as the new industry minister this week, Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi said on Sunday.
Calenda, a former deputy junior industry minister, was
picked by the government to become Italy's top representative in
Brussels in January, as Renzi launched a sustained attack on EU
rules and rigidity, arguing that without change the 28-nation
bloc might disintegrate.
Calenda will replace former industry minister Federica
Guidi, who resigned in March over allegations of a conflict of
interest after her partner was placed under investigation for
influence peddling.
The Italian government is working on measures to channel
private savings towards small and medium businesses to help them
fund investments, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told
Corriere della Sera in an interview on Sunday. He estimated up
to 10 billion euros of private money every year could be used in
this way. The scheme would include fiscal incentives for those
putting their savings in long-term financial instruments aimed
at injecting money in the economy, he said.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on May 12.
(*) Italy is exploring the option of issuing a 50-year bond
should there be sufficient demand to make it a success, Corriere
della Sera said on Monday, citing head of debt at the Treasury,
Maria Cannata.
COMPANIES
BANKS
The European Commission has agreed to extend the deadline
for the sale of four small lenders which were rescued under a
government scheme last year to Sept. 30 from end-April, Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Corriere della Sera on Sunday.
Net non-performing loans at Italian banks have been falling
since the beginning of 2016, according to data published by the
treasury on Saturday; at the end of February they stood at 83.1
billion euros, down more than 500 million euros from January and
nearly 6 billion euros less than in December 2015. The ratio of
net NPLs to all loans came in at 4.6 percent in February from
4.93 percent at the end of December. In the fourth quarter of
2015, gross bad loans fell for the first time since 2008, it
said citing Bank of Italy data.
(*) UNICREDIT
The FT on Monday cited one of UniCredt's top 10 shareholders
as saying that the lender "needs more capital and it cannot do
that with the current management as they have lost the
confidence of the market" after its underwriting of the Popolare
di Vicenza cash call forced a systemic rescue.
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Shareholders in the Italian mid-tier bank approved on
Saturday a 1-billion euro capital increase that is part of a
planned merger deal with fellow cooperative lender Popolare di
Milano. The bank's chief executive, Pier Francesco Saviotti,
told reporters the bank expected to complete the cash call by
the end of June.
ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA
The Italian utility Enel has presented an informal offer to
buy a majority stake in fibre network company Metroweb as part
of its plans to roll out a high-speed Internet network, a source
familiar with the matter said on Saturday.
The offer would see Enel acquire the 54 percent stake in
Metroweb currently owned by infrastructure fund F2i for around
400 million euros, valuing the whole of Metroweb at 776 million
euros, the source said.
Telecom Italia is expected to present a rival bid for
Metroweb as early as Monday.
According to several newspapers on Sunday, its offer could
be all in cash and would not involve the sale of a stake in
Sparkle. Il Sole 24 Ore said the offer would value Metroweb at
825 million euros.
Enel CEO Francesco Starace told Il Messaggero on Sunday the
group was still working on its own offer for Metroweb and "it
will take a bit of time."
Enel's board meets on Q1 results on Monday.
MEDIASET, FININVEST
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's family
company is likely to open exclusive talks next week with a group
of Chinese investors interested in buying AC Milan soccer club,
one of his most cherished assets, a source said on Saturday.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Uncertainty over a possible management change at the group
is weighing on its shares, La Repubblica said on Saturday. The
possible arrival of Eraldo Poletto from Furla to replace
outgoing CEO Michele Norsa could be decided at a board meeting
this week, it said.
SAIPEM
The oil service company said on Friday credit rating agency
Standard & Poor's had cut its long-term rating below investment
grade to 'BB+' after separation from parent company Eni
.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said the company's
next-generation Ram pickup truck will go on sale by January
2018.
FCA and Alphabet Inc's Google have yet to
determine who will own data collected in their collaboration on
testing self-driving vehicles, Marchionne said Friday.
RCS MEDIAGROUP CAIRO COMMUNICATIONS
Cairo said on Friday market watchdog Consob had requested
additional information on the Italian media group's exchange
offer on the shares of rival RCS and approval of the offer
document was temporarily suspended.
CAMPARI GROUP
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1000 GMT)
(*) SALINI IMPREGILO
The construction group is planning to issue a 400-500
million euro bond on the market as it seeks to extend the
average life of its 1.8 billion euro gross debt, CorrierEconomia
reported on Monday. Salini plans to wait until the end of June
to avoid market volatility caused by Britain's vote on its EU
membership.
(*) IREN
The company's outgoing chairman says it's not the time for a
national multi-utility and future aggregation in the sector will
happen at the regional level, according to an interview with La
Stampa on Monday.
(*) STEFANEL
As part of an ongoing restructuring of the group, Chairman
Giuseppe Stefanel would potentially be willing to give up
holding a majority stake but does not plan to completely exit
the group's capital, Affari&Finanza said on Monday.
(*) FILA
The company is looking at France for a possible acquisition,
Affari&Finanza said on Monday.
DIASORIN
Board meeting on Q1 results.
FINECOBANK
Board meeting on Q1 results.
BOLZONI
Hyster-Yale Capital Holding Italy, entirely-owned subsidiary
of Hyster-Yale Materials, starts compulsory full takeover
bid on Bolzoni ordinary shares; ends on May 27.
COIMA RES IPO-COIM.MI
IPO bookbuilding ends (started on May 5).
Trade ex-dividend: Ascopiave of 0.15 euro per
share; Astaldi of 0.20 euro per share; Banca Sistema
of 0.053 euro per share; Best Union of 0.054
euro per ordinary share; Biesse of 0.36 euro per share;
CAD IT of 0.15 euro per share; Cairo Communication
of 0.20 euro per share; Cerved of 0.23 euro
per ordinary share; Cover 50 of 0.50 euro per share;
Datalogic of 0.25 euro per share; Esprinet of
0.150 euro per share; Falck Renewables of 0.045 euro
per share; Iniziative Bresciane of 0.65 euro per share;
Italmobiliare of 0.40 euro per ordinary share and of
0.478 euro per saving share; Lucisano Media Group of
0.07 euro per share; LU-VE of 0.20 euro per share;
Notorious Pictures of 0.08 euro per share; Prima
Industrie of 0.25 euro per share; Reno De Medici
of 0.0052 euro per ordinary share and 0.0735 euro per
saving share; Reply of 1.00 euro per share; Toscana
Aeroporti of 0.424 euro per share; Zephyro of
0.13 euro per share; Zignago Vetro of 0.235 euro per
share.
