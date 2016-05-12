The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
Italy's parliament approved same-sex civil unions and gave
some rights to unmarried heterosexual couples on Wednesday after
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi called a confidence vote to force
the bill into law.
Italian finance minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday
that a British exit from the European Union could lead to other
countries breaking away from the bloc.
ECONOMY
Deadline for non-binding offers to buy the four salvaged
banks Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and CariFe.
DEBT
Treasury sells 1.75-2.25 billion euros 0.10 percent BTP
bonds due April 15, 2019; 2.25-2.75 billion euros 0.95 percent
BTP bonds due March 15, 2023; 1.0-1.5 billion euros 1.65 percent
BTP bonds due March 1, 2032; 0.5-1.0 billion euros 3.50 percent
BTP bonds due March 1, 2030. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Releases Q1 results, followed by conference call.
A Board on Wednesday said the position of Italy Country
manager would be maintained by Chief Executive Philippe Donnet
and Marco Sesana would be appointed as Chief Executive Officer
and General Manager of Generali Italia.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
The Italian luxury group said on Wednesday it expects to
reach double digit growth in sales and profits this year as it
reported 9 per cent rise in first quarter sales.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The Italian publisher said it narrowed its loss to 22
million euros in the first quarter, down from a loss of 35.2
million euros the previous year. It said it had agreed over a
plan to renegotiate its debt, which it expects would be approved
by all the creditor banks.
TECHNOGYM
Italian fitness equipment maker reported an 11 percent
organic growth in revenues, up to 115.6 million euros in the
first quarter of the year.
TOD'S
Italian luxury goods group Tod's warned it would be
challenging to meet expectations of a 4 percent revenue increase
this year, as first quarter sales fell due to weaker demand in
China and shrinking tourist spending.
BANCA GENERALI
The lender's first quarter profit fell 68 percent to 29.4
million euros from 93.1 million euros a year ago.
ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA
Italian utility Enel is expected to present a sweetened
offer for a stake in fibre network firm Metroweb that is seen
giving it an edge over a rival bid from Telecom.
CAMPARI GROUP
Chairman Luca Garavoglia attends a conference on industrial
policy (1600 GMT).
ENI
Annual general meeting (0800 GMT); followed by press
conference with President Emma Marcegaglia and CEO Claudio
Descalzi.
MEDIOBANCA
CEO Alberto Nagel delivers opening address at a conference
(0900 GMT).
A2A
Board meeting on Q1 results.
ACEA
Board meeting on Q1 results.
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.
AUTOGRILL
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1630 GMT).
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1600 GMT).
CREDITO EMILIANO
Board meeting on Q1 results.
CAIRO COMMUNICATION
Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).
ERG
Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on May 13).
FINCANTIERI
Conference call on Q1 results (0700 GMT).
Its unit Vard Holdings announced a contract for design and
construction of 15 module carrier vessels for Topaz Energy and
Marin
GEOX
Releases and holds conference call on revenues (1530 GMT).
H-FARM
"Investor Day" (1300 GMT).
IREN
Board meeting on Q1 results.
PININFARINA
Board meeting on Q1 results and annual general meeting (0930
GMT).
SNAM
Releases Q1 results (0530 GMT), followed by conference call
(1300 GMT).
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1600 GMT).
UBI BANCA
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1330 GMT).
UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI
Board meetings on Q1 results.
YOOX NET-A-PORTER
Board meeting on Q1 results.
