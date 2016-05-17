The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March foreign trade data (0800 GMT) and 2016 economic forecasts (0900 GMT).

Welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri holds news conference to present initiative on art in Rome (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

(*) UNICREDIT

The Italian bank's top shareholders met on Monday in Milan to discuss a board shake-up including looking for a possible replacement of CEO Federico Ghizzoni, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Chairman Giuseppe Vita has been given a mandate to start a selection process that should be concluded by when the bank approves its first-half results. In coming months, shareholders will also discuss the possibility of a new cash call.

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The two Italian banks said on Monday they would cut 1,800 jobs and close 335 branches before 2020 after they merge later this year to create Italy's third-biggest banking group.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATIONS

Italy's corporate establishment rushed to the defence of the country's most influential publisher on Monday with the launch of a takeover offer for RCS Mediagroup aimed at preventing it falling into the hands of an ambitious media tycoon.

BANCA CARIGE

Fitch Ratings on Monday downgraded the Italian bank's long-term debt to 'B-' from 'B' citing deposit outflows at the start of the year, weak asset quality and a loss-making business model.

BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna's rating at 'BB', the outlook is stable.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Italy's Veneto Banca has called a shareholder meeting on July 15 to vote on a legal action against former management, the bank said on Monday.

The newly-appointed board of the bank approved existing plan for initial public offering worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

(*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The insurer could decide well head of an early-September deadline whether to end its partnership with troubled lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza, MF reported, adding however an extension of the deadline was also being considered. Popolare di Vicenza could ill afford to pay the 170 million euros it would cost it to buy Cattolica's stakes in their three bancassurance units.

SAFILO

The Italian group and Jimmy Choo have confirmed the renewal of their eyewear license agreement to the end of 2023.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

Four representatives from Italy's top two banks have been appointed as members of the investor committee of Atlante bank fund, Quaestio asset manager said on Monday, adding state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CFO will also be part of the committee.

ENEL

CEO Francesco Starace attends news conference to present "Formula-E", electric single-seater championship in Rome (0830 GMT).

A2A

CEO Valerio Camerano attends opening ceremony in Milan for Italy's biggest public infrastructure to recharge electric vehicles (0900 GMT).

