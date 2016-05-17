The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases March foreign trade data (0800 GMT) and 2016
economic forecasts (0900 GMT).
Welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri holds news
conference to present initiative on art in Rome (1000 GMT).
COMPANIES
(*) UNICREDIT
The Italian bank's top shareholders met on Monday in Milan
to discuss a board shake-up including looking for a possible
replacement of CEO Federico Ghizzoni, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
Chairman Giuseppe Vita has been given a mandate to start a
selection process that should be concluded by when the bank
approves its first-half results. In coming months, shareholders
will also discuss the possibility of a new cash call.
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The two Italian banks said on Monday they would cut 1,800
jobs and close 335 branches before 2020 after they merge later
this year to create Italy's third-biggest banking group.
RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATIONS
Italy's corporate establishment rushed to the defence of the
country's most influential publisher on Monday with the launch
of a takeover offer for RCS Mediagroup aimed at preventing it
falling into the hands of an ambitious media tycoon.
BANCA CARIGE
Fitch Ratings on Monday downgraded the Italian bank's
long-term debt to 'B-' from 'B' citing deposit outflows at the
start of the year, weak asset quality and a loss-making business
model.
BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca Popolare dell'Emilia
Romagna's rating at 'BB', the outlook is stable.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
Italy's Veneto Banca has called a shareholder meeting on
July 15 to vote on a legal action against former management, the
bank said on Monday.
The newly-appointed board of the bank approved existing plan
for initial public offering worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion).
(*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI
The insurer could decide well head of an early-September
deadline whether to end its partnership with troubled lender
Banca Popolare di Vicenza, MF reported, adding however an
extension of the deadline was also being considered. Popolare di
Vicenza could ill afford to pay the 170 million euros it would
cost it to buy Cattolica's stakes in their three bancassurance
units.
SAFILO
The Italian group and Jimmy Choo have confirmed the
renewal of their eyewear license agreement to the end of 2023.
UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO
Four representatives from Italy's top two banks have been
appointed as members of the investor committee of Atlante bank
fund, Quaestio asset manager said on Monday, adding state lender
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CFO will also be part of the
committee.
ENEL
CEO Francesco Starace attends news conference to present
"Formula-E", electric single-seater championship in Rome (0830
GMT).
A2A
CEO Valerio Camerano attends opening ceremony in Milan for
Italy's biggest public infrastructure to recharge electric
vehicles (0900 GMT).
