COMPANIES (*) ITALIAN BANKS, UNICREDIT

Italian lenders are too many and mergers among them are necessary, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told La Stampa on Thursday. Asked about a potential management change at UniCredit, Padoan said he did not want to get involved in decisions that were up to the bank's shareholders.

(*) UNICREDIT

The bank's CEO could resign as soon as June 1, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding that the search of a successor would take weeks.

There is still no consensus among the bank's shareholders on the possible successors for the bank's top management, Il Corriere della Sera said, adding however economist Lucrezia Reichlin and Bofa Merrill Lynch banker Marco Morelli are in pole position to replace the current chairman and CEO.

The bank's CEo Federico Ghizzoni will leave the bank in a week and the lender will have to launch a capital increase, Il Fatto Quotidiano reported.

News conference on strategies and solutions to grow, with Deputy General Manager Paolo Fiorentino in Milan (0900 GMT). (*) FIAT CHRYSLER

China's GAC, already Fiat Chrysler's JV partner in Asia, is having informal contacts with the Italian car maker for a possible investment in the group, Il Giornale reported on Thursday. On Wednesday GAC Group spokeswoman denied the Chinese group had plans to buy a majority stake in the Italian company.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told La Stampa the government could decide to sell another portion of its stake in the post office this year.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATIONS

Italian family Pesenti, investment fund Neuberger Neuman or Mittel could become partners of Cairo Communications and help the media group sweeten its takeover bid on RCS MediaGroup, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Cairo is considering improving its offer for RCS, envisaging a part cash component and a merger of the two groups, MF said without citing sources. No decision has been taken yet but Cairo could be looking for a partner, MF said.

(*) ENEL

The utility will likely present an offer for fibre optic company Metroweb on Friday, valuing the group around 780 million euros, la Repubblica said.

(*) ENGINEERING

A mandatory takeover bid on Engineering by MIC Bidco at a price of 66 euros per share will start on May 23 and last until June 24, Italian market watchdog said on Thursday.

ENI

The CEO told trade unions on Wednesday the group would decide by the end of May or early June whether to continue talks with US fund SK Capital on the sale of a majority stake in its chemical unit Versalis, Emilio Miceli, general secretary of the Filctem-Cgil union, told Reuters. Miceli was present at the meeting.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The carmaker said it was voluntarily recalling an estimated 39,217 cars in the U.S.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Wednesday it will recall 506,420 of its popular Jeep Wrangler SUVs because off-road driving may cause the driver-side air bag not to open in a crash.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Pre-marketing of Veneto Banca's cash call of up to one billion euros will start on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Salini Impregilo SpA unit Fisia Italimpianti in consortium won a deal to modernise and expand a water treatment plant in Turkey. Overall value of the project is 83.9 million euros.

TECHNOGYM

Technogym said the greenshoe option of 7.5 million shares at 3.25 euros per share was exercised for total amount of about 24.4 million euros.

FINCANTIERI

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

PRELIOS

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

STMICROELECTRONICS

"2016 Capital Markets Day".

