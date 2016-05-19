The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
COMPANIES
(*) ITALIAN BANKS, UNICREDIT
Italian lenders are too many and mergers among them are
necessary, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told La Stampa on
Thursday. Asked about a potential management change at
UniCredit, Padoan said he did not want to get involved in
decisions that were up to the bank's shareholders.
(*) UNICREDIT
The bank's CEO could resign as soon as June 1, Il Sole 24
Ore reported, adding that the search of a successor would take
weeks.
There is still no consensus among the bank's shareholders on
the possible successors for the bank's top management, Il
Corriere della Sera said, adding however economist Lucrezia
Reichlin and Bofa Merrill Lynch banker Marco Morelli are in pole
position to replace the current chairman and CEO.
The bank's CEo Federico Ghizzoni will leave the bank in a
week and the lender will have to launch a capital increase, Il
Fatto Quotidiano reported.
News conference on strategies and solutions to grow, with
Deputy General Manager Paolo Fiorentino in Milan (0900 GMT).
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER
China's GAC, already Fiat Chrysler's JV partner in Asia, is
having informal contacts with the Italian car maker for a
possible investment in the group, Il Giornale reported on
Thursday. On Wednesday GAC Group spokeswoman denied the Chinese
group had plans to buy a majority stake in the Italian company.
(*) POSTE ITALIANE
Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told La Stampa
the government could decide to sell another portion of its stake
in the post office this year.
(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATIONS
Italian family Pesenti, investment fund Neuberger Neuman or
Mittel could become partners of Cairo Communications
and help the media group sweeten its takeover bid on RCS
MediaGroup, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
Cairo is considering improving its offer for RCS, envisaging
a part cash component and a merger of the two groups, MF said
without citing sources. No decision has been taken yet but Cairo
could be looking for a partner, MF said.
(*) ENEL
The utility will likely present an offer for fibre optic
company Metroweb on Friday, valuing the group around 780 million
euros, la Repubblica said.
(*) ENGINEERING
A mandatory takeover bid on Engineering by MIC Bidco at a
price of 66 euros per share will start on May 23 and last until
June 24, Italian market watchdog said on Thursday.
ENI
The CEO told trade unions on Wednesday the group would
decide by the end of May or early June whether to continue talks
with US fund SK Capital on the sale of a majority stake in its
chemical unit Versalis, Emilio Miceli, general secretary of the
Filctem-Cgil union, told Reuters. Miceli was present at the
meeting.
FIAT CHRYSLER
The carmaker said it was voluntarily recalling an estimated
39,217 cars in the U.S.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Wednesday it will recall
506,420 of its popular Jeep Wrangler SUVs because off-road
driving may cause the driver-side air bag not to open in a
crash.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
Pre-marketing of Veneto Banca's cash call of up to one
billion euros will start on Friday, two sources familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
SALINI IMPREGILO
Salini Impregilo SpA unit Fisia Italimpianti in consortium
won a deal to modernise and expand a water treatment plant in
Turkey. Overall value of the project is 83.9 million euros.
TECHNOGYM
Technogym said the greenshoe option of 7.5 million shares at
3.25 euros per share was exercised for total amount of about
24.4 million euros.
FINCANTIERI
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).
PRELIOS
Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).
STMICROELECTRONICS
"2016 Capital Markets Day".
