The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT presents annual report with statistic institute President Giorgio Alleva (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

ENEL

Italy's biggest utility made a formal offer on Thursday to buy fibre-optic company Metroweb, valuing it at 806 million euros ($903 million), three sources close to the matter said. (*) Enel's offer, which comes after a rival bid by Telecom Italia worth 814 million euros, envisages the merger of Metroweb into broadband company Enel Open Fibre which would be controlled by Enel and state lender CDP, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Metroweb investor F2i could either sell out or keep a stake of 30-40 percent in the merged company which would have initial capital of 200 million euros, it said.

Newspapers said Telecom Italia's bid for Metroweb expires Friday.

TELECOM ITALIA

The world's top two proxy advisers have told shareholders in the Italian phone group to reject the pay package of newly-arrived Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo amid growing investor criticism of excessive wages for top managers.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt has criticised Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for not showing up for a meeting on Thursday to discuss emissions irregularities of its diesel vehicles.

The car maker on Thursday said production of its popular Jeep Cherokee and Grand Cherokee SUVs has been curtailed this week because of a parts shortage. (*) Google has no plans to expand its partnership with Fiat Chrysler to create a self-driving car, the program chief at the Alphabet Inc unit said on Thursday, affirming that the technology company was still in talks with other potential partners.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank by assets, is reviewing its holdings for a possible sale in an effort to shore up its capital base, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday. (*) The bank could hold an extraordinary board meeting on May 24 to appoint a head hunter to look for a new CEO, Corriere della Sera said. Current CEO Federico Ghizzioni could step down next week, the paper said. (*) The CEO of UBS Sergio Ermotti said in an interview in La Stampa "I am very happy where I am today", when asked about reports that he was among candidates for the top job at UniCredit.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The offers of some US investors for the bank's non-performing loan portfolios have been selected, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing the names of Apollo, Cerberus and Blackstone.

AUTOGRILL

The Italian airport and motorway caterer said on Thursday it had entered exclusive talks with Elior Group to sell 100 percent of its unit that runs restaurants in railway stations in France.

(*) STMICROELECTRONICS

Orders are returning to "pre-correction" levels and in the second half of the year all the main business segments of the group will improve, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing CEO Carlo Bozotti speaking to analysts in New York.

(*) ANSALDO STS

Management is upbeat about winning contracts in Iran after the end of the embargo, MF said.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Pre-marketing of cash call for up to 1-billion euros starts.

RCS

The group holds a board meeting on Friday which is expected to examine the takeover bid launched by businessman Andrea Bonomi with Mediobanca, Diego Della Valle, Unipol and Pirelli.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................