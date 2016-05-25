The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases March industry orders and sales data (0800
GMT) and April non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends tax police
ceremony in Rome (1600 GMT).
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio (0730
GMT), ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva (1230 GMT) attend second
day of public administration annual forum.
Italian lender agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) holds
annual general meeting and board meeting.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on May 30.
The Treasury said it would sell 6 billion euros of 6-month
BOT bills expiring Nov. 30, 2016 at an auction on May
27.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni is to step down, the
Italian bank said on Tuesday, in a move expected to lead to a
broader shake-up of group and possibly a multi-billion euro
capital increase.
A long-delayed deal between UniCredit and Santander
to merge their fund management businesses has been put on hold
as the Italian bank looks for a new CEO, four sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
GENERALI
Grupo BTG Pactual SA is seeking indemnity from Swiss private
bank BSI SA's prior owner after losses tied to dealings with a
troubled Malaysian fund led to EFG International AG cutting the
price it paid for a controlling stake in BSI this year, a source
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Generali said in a statement it has not received any
communication qualifying as "indemnifiable claim" under
agreement for BSI with BTG Pactual, adding it was protected by
contractual provisions.
BANCO POPOLARE, POPOLARE DI MILANO
The new entity resulting from the merger of the two lenders
will be called Banco BPM SpA, the lenders said in a joint
statement on Tuesday.
POSTE ITALIANE
Italy plans to transfer 35 percent of Poste Italiane to
state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, strengthening ties
between the two groups ahead of a possible new Poste share sale
on the market, four sources close to the matter said on
Tuesday.
TELECOM ITALIA
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).
ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA
Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is set to
pick Enel as the buyer of fibre-optic group Metroweb at a board
meeting scheduled on Wednesday, three sources familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
EXOR
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).
EDISON
CEO Marc Benayoun attends news conference on "Innovation and
Market" (0930 GMT).
INTESA SANPAOLO
Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro attends presentation of
"Gourmet" system of its skyscraper with (0930 GMT).
The Italian lender has been chosen as an investment
consultant for the planned privatisation of a Russian government
stake in oil company Rosneft, Russian Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev said on Tuesday, Interfax reported.
