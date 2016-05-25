The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT) and April non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends tax police ceremony in Rome (1600 GMT).

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio (0730 GMT), ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva (1230 GMT) attend second day of public administration annual forum.

Italian lender agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) holds annual general meeting and board meeting.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 30.

The Treasury said it would sell 6 billion euros of 6-month BOT bills expiring Nov. 30, 2016 at an auction on May 27.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni is to step down, the Italian bank said on Tuesday, in a move expected to lead to a broader shake-up of group and possibly a multi-billion euro capital increase.

A long-delayed deal between UniCredit and Santander to merge their fund management businesses has been put on hold as the Italian bank looks for a new CEO, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

GENERALI

Grupo BTG Pactual SA is seeking indemnity from Swiss private bank BSI SA's prior owner after losses tied to dealings with a troubled Malaysian fund led to EFG International AG cutting the price it paid for a controlling stake in BSI this year, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Generali said in a statement it has not received any communication qualifying as "indemnifiable claim" under agreement for BSI with BTG Pactual, adding it was protected by contractual provisions.

BANCO POPOLARE, POPOLARE DI MILANO

The new entity resulting from the merger of the two lenders will be called Banco BPM SpA, the lenders said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

POSTE ITALIANE

Italy plans to transfer 35 percent of Poste Italiane to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, strengthening ties between the two groups ahead of a possible new Poste share sale on the market, four sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is set to pick Enel as the buyer of fibre-optic group Metroweb at a board meeting scheduled on Wednesday, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

EXOR

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).

EDISON

CEO Marc Benayoun attends news conference on "Innovation and Market" (0930 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro attends presentation of "Gourmet" system of its skyscraper with (0930 GMT).

The Italian lender has been chosen as an investment consultant for the planned privatisation of a Russian government stake in oil company Rosneft, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday, Interfax reported.

