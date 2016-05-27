The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May business and consumer confidence data (0800 GMT).

Reuters releases April asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

ANIMA HOLDINGS, CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Creval said on Friday it had placed a 2 percent stake in asset manager Anima Holding through an accelerated book-building procedure at 5.5 euros a share.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

The CEO of the national post office has presented to the board a preliminary plan to acquire payment services group SIA, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The operation is at a very preliminary stage but were it to go ahead, a plan to list SIA on the stock market would be scrapped. Poste may sell its Banca del Mezzogiorno unit to SACE, the paper added.

A cabinet meeting due to discuss the Treasury's plan to list another 30 percent of Poste will be held on Monday, government sources said on Thursday.

(*) ENI

SK Capital is talking to banks to arrange the financing to buy Versalis, the chemical unit of the Italian oil and gas group, Corriere della Sera reported.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI, BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

Italy's recently-created bank rescue fund Atlante is negotiating to backstop a 1 billion euro initial public offering (IPO) for Veneto Banca, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

(*) The bank's board on Monday will discuss the IPO price range which could be set at 0.5-2.5 euros, Il Messagero reported. The paper said a sub-underwriting contract with Atlante was expected to be signed on Monday.

(*) Popolare Emilia is studying with adviser Goldman Sachs a plan that envisages buying a stake in Veneto Banca during the IPO or else signing a sub-underwriting contract with the Atlante fund, Il Messaggero reported. Private equity firm Lone Star would take part in the deal by buying "a few hundreds million euros" in non-performing loans from both Veneto Banca and BPER.

(*) OVS

The Italian clothing retailer is the leading candidate to buy rival Conbipel which U.S. fund Oaktree has put up for sale by sending out last week teasers to potential investors, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

BOLZONI

Hyster-Yale Capital Holding Italy, entirely-owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials, ends its compulsory full takeover bid on Bolzoni ordinary shares.

SINTESI

Board meeting to approve 2015 H1, Q3 and FY results.

