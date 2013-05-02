The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ITALIAN POLITICS

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Wednesday that the European Union supported efforts by new Italian prime minister Enrico Letta to grow Italy's economy, but public finances must be kept in order.

Workers hit by lower living standards and record high unemployment staged May Day protests across Europe on Wednesday, hoping to persuade their governments of the case for easing austerity measures and boosting growth.

Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta won French backing on Wednesday for calls to spur economic growth alongside budget rigour, but problems lay closer to home with coalition partners demanding tax cuts that would blow a hole in the budget.

On Tuesday, Letta told Germany his government would meet its budget commitments but expected Europe to drop its austerity mantra and do more to lift growth.

Meanwhile, the formation of a new government is positive for Italy, said Fitch ratings May 1, but the sovereign has very limited fiscal headroom and the coalition government may not be strong enough, or last long enough, to deliver the structural economic reforms needed to increase trend growth.

Markit, April PMI manufacturing.

ISTAT, March industrial producer prices.

April state sector borrowing requirement.

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria presents 'Economic Survey on Italy'.

Newly appointed Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni speaks before special committeees of Chamber of deputies and Senate on long-term economy and fiscal plan (DEF).

FIAT

The Italian carmaker's U.S. unit Chrysler said April 2013 U.S. sales of 156,698 units, an 11 percent increase compared with sales in April 2012. Chrysler's credit rating outlook was raised to positive from stable by Standard & Poor's.

Transport Ministry, April car sales - 1600 GMT.

Chrysler Group LLC may get an upgrade in its credit rating in the next 12 months, said Standard and Poor's on Tuesday, which raised Chrysler's outlook to "positive" from "stable."

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

William Blair and Credit Suisse cut their price target for the company after the Italian truck and tractor maker trimmed its 2013 targets. It said sales in recession-hit Europe continued to fall, pushing its truck unit to a first-quarter loss.

Berenberg cut its target price to 6.80 euros from 7.20 euros; rating "sell"

TENARIS

Tenaris reported a forecast-missing net profit of 423 million euros in the first quarter, down 6 percent on a year before. Sales were down 2 percent in the period.

The energy group holds its AGM (0730 GMT) followed by conference call on Q1 results (1400 GMT).

* FINMECCANICA

Alenia Aermacchi, a company of Italy's defence group Finmeccanica, has won a contract worth $141 million for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jets programme.

ACEGAS-APS

The shares of the utility are suspended from trading ahead of delisting on May 3.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The yellow pages company holds saving shareholders' meeting- 1000 GMT.

PRYSMIAN

Berenberg cut its target price to 17 euros from 18.70 euros; rating "hold"

