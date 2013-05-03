The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY POLITICS Italy's economy minister on Thursday ruled out trying to renegotiate the country's budget targets, even as the OECD called for more budget austerity.

ITALY ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 11 billion euros in April 2013, compared with a deficit of 2.025 billion euros a year earlier, the Treasury said on Thursday.

FIAT

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, fell 10.83 percent in April from the same month a year ago to 116,209 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Thursday.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Italian phone company Telecom Italia could place up to 60 percent of its fixed-lined access network on the market, according to a newspaper report on Friday.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit has sold its Kazakh unit ATF Bank for around $500 million, a source close to the deal said, as it seeks to restore profitability after being hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis.

BANCA GENERALI

Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Thursday net inflows stood at 241 million euros in April, the best performance since January 2012.

ITALCEMENTI

The cement maker holds board meeting on first-quarter results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................