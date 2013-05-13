The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALIAN POLITICS
Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD), reeling from
infighting that forced the resignation of Pier Luigi Bersani
last month, chose former trade union boss Guglielmo Epifani as
interim party secretary on Saturday.
* Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta warned his
centre-right coalition partners on Sunday that the future of the
government was at risk following a furious row over Silvio
Berlusconi's attacks on magistrates in a rally at the weekend.
Silvio Berlusconi launched a fierce attack on magistrates at
a stormy political rally on Saturday, accusing them of trying to
eliminate him politically but he pledged to keep supporting the
fragile coalition of centre-left Prime Minister Enrico Letta.
ITALIAN DEBT
Treasury sells 2.0-3.0 billion euros new CCTeu, maturing on
Nov. 1, 2018; 2.5-3.5 billion euros third tranche 3-year BTPs,
maturing on May 15, 2016, at 2,25 percent coupon; 0.750-1.5
billion euros 16th tranche 15-year BTPs maturing on March 1,
2026, at 4.50 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
The market recovery which has brought Italy's borrowing
costs down over recent months is unlikely to be sustained for
long, while the fundamental problems facing the euro zone
remain, investor George Soros said in comments published on
Sunday.
ITALIAN COMPANIES
Companies holding board meetings on Q1 results: Banca Carige
, Brembo (0700 GMT), Campari Group
Erg, Impregilo, Salvatore Ferragamo
UNICREDIT
Luxottica's founder Leonardo Del Vecchio has raised
its stake in the bank to 3 percent from 2 percent. UniCredit
Chairman Giuseppe Vita said at a shareholder meeting on Saturday
he expects the bank to perform better in 2013 than in 2012.
FIAT
Chrysler Group LLC, controlled by Fiat, is recalling about
469,000 SUVs worldwide to update software after some vehicles'
circuit boards were found to be transmitting signals that
trigger inadvertent gear shifts to neutral, the No. 3 U.S.
automaker said Saturday.
UBI BANCA
The bank is mulling paying back a 640-million-euro
convertible bond coming due in July, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Sunday.
A2A
The group is mulling taking advantage of favourable market
condition to issue a 500-million-euro bond aimed at reimbursing
some more expensive debt, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
PIRELLI
Company holds AGM and EGM (0830 GMT)
Pirelli said on Friday its vice chairman and board director
Vittorio Malacalza had resigned over disagreements about how the
Italian tyre maker takes strategic decisions.
Pirelli are reviewing the construction of their Formula One
tyres after a series of spectacular debris-related failures but
have assured drivers they need not worry about safety.
PARMALAT
Italian dairy group Parmalat has cut its proposed
dividend by two-thirds and its net profit by half after a court
ruling on an acquisition forced it to review its 2012 results,
the company said on Friday.
PININFARINA
Italian automotive design company Pininfarina said
on Friday its first quarter net loss was 3.4 million euros,
slightly higher than a 3.1 million euro loss for the first
quarter a year ago.
ATLANTIA
Italian motorway company Atlantia said on Friday
its first-quarter net profit fell 10 percent to 111 million
euros ($144 million) citing lower income from asset sales.
PRELIOS
Italian real estate management company Prelios
Chief Executive Sergio Iasi sees prospects for a recovery in the
Italian real estate market in early 2014, he told Reuters on
Friday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Italian mutual lender Banca Popolare di Milano has
put off a decision to transform itself into a joint-stock
company to focus on a plan to boost its balance sheet.
