The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italy's new government is considering reducing taxation of industrial buildings for a total of around 1.5 billion euros, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said on Wednesday.

DEBT

Italy managed to extend the average lifespan of its debt on Wednesday issuing by its first 30-year bond since 2009. The treasury sold 6 billion euros of the new bond maturing Sept. 1, 2044 through a syndicated deal. The bond carried a premium of 13 basis points over the BTP maturing on Sept. 2040, equal to a yield of 4.985 percent.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

CEO Mario Greco said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore the company was eyeing growth opportunities in Asia, an area where he sees strong growth. Greco said the company was not considering selling its Europ Assistance unit or its activities in Belgium and the Netherlands, while on the planned disposal of its Us Re and Bsi units, he said binding offers were due but still some patience was needed.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Moody's has downgraded Banca Popolare di Milano to Ba3 from Baa3; on review for further downgrade.

TELECOM ITALIA

Generali CEO told Il Sole 24 Ore said he was favourable to any project that creates value in Telecom Italia.

GEOX

The Italian shoemaker expects sales to decline around 10 percent in the first half of the year, weighed down by the financial crisis in Europe which is squeezing credit lines to its commercial distributors and spending power among shoppers.

GEMINA

Singapore's Changi Airport Group has sold its stake in Italy's Gemina, a spokesman told Reuters on Thursday. Earlier, a source close to situation said Changi sold the 8.36 percent stake at 1.43 euros per share. Gemina owns Rome airport operator

MEDIASET

Morgan Stanley has raised its price target on the stock to 2.15 euros from 2 euros; its rating is equal weight

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The banking foundation that controls Monte dei Paschi said on Wednesday it approved its revised bylaws. The new rules will be sent to the treausury for final approval.

MERIDIANA FLY

Meridiana Spa said on Wednesday it has reached 96.30 percent stake in Meridiana Fly through its voluntary takeover bid and will buy the remaining shares of the company in order to suspend it from trading or delist it.

BARILLA

The world's biggest pasta maker holds news conference on 2012 FY results and growth strategy.

For more details on today's events please read the full agenda, avaialble in Italian language.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................