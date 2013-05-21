The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
* TELECOM ITALIA
Franco Bernabe, the chairman of Telecom Italia, met Italian
Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Monday to discuss plans to spin
off the group's domestic fixed-line network, a source familiar
with the situation said late on Monday.
Negotiations for a possible tie-up between the telecoms
group and Hutchison Whampoa are stalling, La
Repubblica said on Tuesday in an unsourced report. It said
shareholders in holding Telco have not received a formal
proposal and have not decided what to do yet. The newspaper also
said Hutchinson had approached Wind for a tie-up in Italy, but
saw its offer rejected.
SAFILO
The group has entered a 10-year licencing agreement with
France's Essilor
ATLANTIA
The motorway operator is close to selling its transmission
towers to U.S. investors for almost 100 million euros, a source
close to the matter said on Monday.
