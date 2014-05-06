The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases April service Pmi data (0743 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Board meeting on Q1 results and starts presentation of 2014-2018 business plan in the U.S.; ends on May 7.

The group plans to invest as much as 4-5 billion euros in six new Alfa Romeo models, the Financial Times reported, citing sources with knowledge of the group's five-year strategic plan. Apart from plans already announced, the carmaker also targets almost doubling margins in North America to about 8 percent and plans to develop new small cars and vans in Europe, it added.

* Fiat-Chrysler aims to double Jeep's global sales to more than 1.5 million vehicles by 2018, with strong growth in South America and China, Automotive News said, citing sources.

* SNAM

Italian gas transport group Snam said on Tuesday net profit in the first quarter rose 20.7 percent to beat market forecasts, boosted by French assets it bought last year and lower debt costs.

* BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The bank could issue a convertible bond worth 250 million euros alongside a planned share sale worth up to 800 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday.

* BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

The bank should not need a further capital increase to pass the European Central Bank's asset quality review, Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said in an interview with Corriere della Sera on Tuesday.

So-called add-ons, the extra capital requirements imposed by the Bank of Italy, could be reduced after the capital hike, Castagana said.

* SORGENIA, CIR, VERBUND

The struggling energy company is expected to meet its advising banks on Tuesday to hone the details of a debt restructuring plan, before shareholders meet banks on Wednesday at a meeting where Austria's Verbund will probably be present, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday.

The company's principal creditors and the management of its parent, holding company CIR, are expected to hold a summit on a date which has not yet been fixed, Il Corriere della Sera said.

* BANCA ETRURIA, BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

Banca Popolare di Vicenza will make an offer to merge with struggling peer Banca Etruria by the end of May, Popolare Vicenza's director general said on Monday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* UNICREDIT

Unicredit should keep a minority stake in credit management unit UCCMB which it has put up for sale, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday.

FINMECCANICA

Its train making unit AnsaldoBreda has won a 100 million euro contract to buid 7 regional trains for Ferrovie Nord, the group said in a statement on Monday.

BANCA GENERALI

Total net inflows stood at 1.020 billion euros in the first four months of 2014 after another month of growth, the company said in a statement on Monday.

GAS MARKET

Italy could increase gas imports from Algeria, Libya and the Netherlands to counter any disruption of supplies from Russia, Deputy Industry Minister Claudio De Vincenti said on Monday as G7 energy ministers gathered in Rome.

* FINCANTIERI

The state-owned shipbuilder will apply to list up to 49 percent in Milan as early as Tuesday, the Financial Times reported. Shareholders approved a listing plan including a 600 million euro capital increase on Monday, Fincantieri said in a statement.

The company could be valued at more than 1.5 billion euros, the Financial Times said.

Fincantieri's listing is due to take place by June, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday.

Board meetings on Q1 results: ANSALDO STS, POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA, FINMECCANICA, RECORDATI , SNAM

AGRONOMIA

Salads producer company debuts on AIM segment.

