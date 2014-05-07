The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier speaks before Chamber of Deputies Foreign Affairs Committee on Italy and Europe and the new geopolitical scenario (1200 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 12.

COMPANIES

FCA-FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The carmaker ended the first quarter of the year with a net loss, hit by one-off charges linked to a deal to fully acquire its U.S. operations and by currency fluctuations, the company said on Tuesday.

The newly merged group is betting on a breakneck expansion of its upmarket Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Maserati brands to transform itself into a global carmaking powerhouse within five years.

The group ends presentation of 2014-2018 business plan in U.S.

ALITALIA

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi due to meet United Emirates Foreign Minister in Rome, says La Repubblica. CEO Gabriele Del Torchio to brief unions on negotiations with Gulf-based Etihad on Friday, Italian media say.

* Il Sole 24 Ore says no agreement had been reached on the issue of Alitalia's debt, which Etihad does not want to take on in case of a possible investment in the Italian airline.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank agreed to launch its first ever share-incentive plan aimed at all employee.

FINMECCANICA

The Italian aerospace and defence group said on Tuesday first-quarter core earnings fell almost 5 percent to miss analyst expectations, hit by shrinking defence budgets in U.S. and Europe.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

AXA, Europe's No. 2 insurer, intends to participate in a 5 billion-euro capital hike by the Italian bank, its deputy CEO Denis Duverne said in a conference call on Tuesday.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil industry services company said on Tuesday it had not received any complaint regarding pipes it laid for the giant Kashagan offshore oil field in Kazakhstan where production has been halted due to leaks in the network.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The lender became on Tuesday the latest Italian bank planning to tap investors for cash, announcing a 750 million euro ($1 billion) rights issue to strengthen its capital base.

* The lender said on Wednesday it will hold on June 6 a shareholder meeting to approve the capital increase.

IPO

Italy's Fincantieri said on Tuesday it had filed a request to list its shares on the Milan bourse, as state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) moves to offer private investors a minority stake in the ship building company.

* Italian broadcaster RAI has agreed to start procedures to list its infrastructure unit Rai Way, a possible target of Ei Towers, writes Il Messaggero.

INDESIT

Board meeting on Q1 results followed by conference call, annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

TENARIS

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT) in Luxembourg.

SEA

Milan airport operator SEA holds annual general meeting to approve FY results (1500 GMT), followed by news conference by Chairman Pietro Modiano.

SORGENIA

CIR indebted unit Sorgenia expected to meet banks and shareholders'.

Board meetings on Q1 results: BENI STABILI, D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING followed by conference call, DATALOGIC, EI TOWERS, ENEL, ENEL GREEN POWER followed by conference call, ISAGRO (1500 GMT), PIRELLI & C. followed by conference call (1630 GMT), YOOX followed by conference call.

NEUROSOFT

Board meeting on FY results (0830 GMT).

