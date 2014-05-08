The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends Italian-German economic forum (0800 GMT).

Switzerland's finance minister said on Wednesday it should be possible to reach a deal with Italy over long-running negotiations aimed at disclosing Italian savers' secret holdings in Swiss bank accounts by the end of the year.

Conference on "The Importance of European Economic Governance for Companies and National Institutions" with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1400 GMT).

'Green Investor Day', round-table discussion on "Innovation and Green Technologies" with TerniEnergia Chairman and CEO Stefano Neri, Kinexia Chairman and CEO Pietro Colucci, Biancamano CEO Giovanni Battista Pizzimbone (0820 GMT).

ECONOMY

Rome, Bank of Italy releases April data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 13.

The Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer 6.5 billion euros ($9.05 billion) of 12-month Treasury bills (BOTs) at its regular mid-month auction on May 12.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

Short selling on Fiat Chrysler shares has been banned for Thursday's trading session until 2200 GMT, Italian market regulator Consob said on Wednesday following steep losses in the car maker's share price.

Fiat Chrysler's shares fell sharply on Wednesday as analysts questioned whether the carmaker could achieve Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne's new targets - and how his ambitious expansion plan would be funded.

MEDIASET

Italy's Serie A soccer clubs have signed a contract with Swiss-based agency Infront that guarantees them at least 6 billion euros ($8.4 billion) in income from television rights for the next six seasons, Infront said on Wednesday.

PIRELLI

The tyre maker will reach its full-year targets despite a weaker-than-expected outlook for the Russian market, Chairman and CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Wednesday.

ANSALDO ENERGIA

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will attend a ceremony on Thursday to sign an international partnership for Italian power engineering company Ansaldo Energia, according to the premier's timetable.

FINMECCANICA

Lawmakers in Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's party on Wednesday backed cutting by half the 12 billion euros ($16.7 billion) earmarked for Italy's order of 90 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets.

ENI, MOL

Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said it had agreed to buy Eni's Czech, Slovak and Romanian units, including 208 filling stations, in a move to build market share, particularly in the Czech retail market.

YOOX

Italian online retailer Yoox said on Wednesday it expected continued revenue and profit growth this year as it reported a 14.6 percent rise in net sales for the first quarter.

AMGA

Italian regional utility Amga holds shareholders' meeting on FY results (1200 GMT) and to approve merger with Hera (1300 GMT).

ECOSUNTEK

Renewable energy sector company debuts on AIM segment.

ENEL

Conference call on Q1 results (0730 GMT).

GTECH

Annual general meeting and board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

ISAGRO

Conference call on Q1 results (0800 GMT).

MEDIOBANCA

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

PMS GROUP

Annual general meeting (0600 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders meetings: ENI (0800 GMT), INTESA SANPAOLO (0830 GMT), RCS MEDIAGROUP (0830 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: ACEA, AZIMUT , BANCA GENERALI followed by conference call (1000 GMT), CALTAGIRONE EDITORE, CARRARO (1330 GMT), CNH INDUSTRIAL followed by conference call, CREDITO EMILIANO, IGD, ITALCEMENTI , MOLESKINE, PIAGGIO, POLTRONA FRAU , PRYSMIAN followed by conference call, SNAI , TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, TXT E-SOLUTIONS , VIANINI INDUSTRIA.

