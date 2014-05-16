The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

Italy holds a cabinet meeting on Friday to discuss the sale of stakes in the postal service and flight control operator ENAV, a document posted on the government's website showed on Thursday.

The Italian government is considering measures to cut energy bills in a move designed to make the country's small- and medium-sized businesses more competitive, according to slides seen by Reuters.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The Italian bank said on Thursday it would proceed to cancel 10.1 billion euros ($13.9 billion) in state-guaranteed bonds it issued at the height of the euro zone crisis, in a further sign of its improved funding situation.

BANCA CARIGE

The Italian mid-sized lender posted a net profit of 17 million euros in the first quarter, down 65 percent from a year earlier, and its capital base remained weak ahead of a planned 800 million euro rights issue.

FINMECCANICA

The board of the defence group on Thursday formally appointed Mauro Moretti as new chief executive.

UNIPOLSAI

The Italian insurer said on Thursday its net profit in the first three months rose 4.5 percent on a pro-forma basis from the previous year, boosted by its life business.

MONCLER

The Italian quilted jacket maker said on Thursday like-for-like sales rose 10 percent in the first quarter, boosted by Asia and the United States and a good response to its spring-summer collection.

GEOX

The Italian shoemaker reported on Thursday a 47 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit but stuck to its revenue forecast for the year and said it still expects to break even at the operating level.

ENI

Three international oil and gas consortia, including one comprising the Italian group and Russia's Novatek, filed bids for oil exploration and drilling rights off the southern Adriatic coast of Montenegro, the economy minister said on Thursday.

BANCA ETRURIA

The small Italian lender posted on Thursday a first-quarter net loss of 25.6 million euros and saw its interest income drop 47 percent from a year earlier as it cut lending and sold government bonds, after regulators demanded it lowered its sovereign exposure.

The bank, which is in exclusive talks to be taken over by Banca Popolare di Vicenza, said loan loss provisions covered around 40 percent of it non-performing loans after net writedowns for 46.3 million euros in the quarter.

* FIAT

New car registrations in Europe rose 3.6 percent in April with mass market car makers Ford, Fiat, Renault and Opel showing stronger growth than premium brands, according to registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association ACEA on Friday.

* CIR

The possibility of an an earn-out mechanism to restructure Sorgenia's debt was discussed at a meeting with banks, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday.

* A2A

Luca Valerio Camerano, ex-chief executive of GDF Suez Energie, will take over at the helm of Italy's biggest regional utility, Corriere della Sera reported on Friday.

* ILVA

The Riva family which runs the Ilva steelmaker may subscribe to a capital increase to modernise the plant in Taranto, southern Italy, Il Messaggero reports on Friday.

* ALITALIA, ETIHAD

The Italian airline on Thursday confirmed that it is suspending service to Venezuela between the start of June and the end of October because of growing disputes over delays in repatriating revenue under the country's currency controls.

Alitalia and its creditor banks proposed to potential investor Etihad two alternatives to solve the company's debt problem: either 395 million euros of debt could be converted into shares in the holding company which controls the airline or be converted in the future under different conditions, La Repubblica reported on Friday.

The airline's creditor banks have given Etihad the choice whether to convert Alitalia's debt immediately or after three years, Corriere della Sera reports.

Alitalia has accepted all of Etihad's conditions relating to an investment in the airline, Il Messaggero reports.

Alitalia told Etihad in letter it would do whatever it takes to return the airline to profit, La Stampa reports.

* POSTE ITALIANE

Chairwoman designate Luisa Todini said in an interview with Corriere della Sera that her role at Poste Italiane, which is due to be privatised, will be "representative".

"I will manage the board, audit and institutional relations," Todini told the paper.

TISCALI

Board meeting on Q1 results (1300 GMT).

Conference calls on Q1 results: BANCA CARIGE (0800 GMT), GAS PLUS (0800 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................