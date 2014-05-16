The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
Italy holds a cabinet meeting on Friday to discuss the sale
of stakes in the postal service and flight control operator
ENAV, a document posted on the government's website showed on
Thursday.
The Italian government is considering measures to cut energy
bills in a move designed to make the country's small- and
medium-sized businesses more competitive, according to slides
seen by Reuters.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
The Italian bank said on Thursday it would proceed to cancel
10.1 billion euros ($13.9 billion) in state-guaranteed bonds it
issued at the height of the euro zone crisis, in a further sign
of its improved funding situation.
BANCA CARIGE
The Italian mid-sized lender posted a net profit of 17
million euros in the first quarter, down 65 percent from a year
earlier, and its capital base remained weak ahead of a planned
800 million euro rights issue.
FINMECCANICA
The board of the defence group on Thursday formally
appointed Mauro Moretti as new chief executive.
UNIPOLSAI
The Italian insurer said on Thursday its net profit in the
first three months rose 4.5 percent on a pro-forma basis from
the previous year, boosted by its life business.
MONCLER
The Italian quilted jacket maker said on Thursday
like-for-like sales rose 10 percent in the first quarter,
boosted by Asia and the United States and a good response to its
spring-summer collection.
GEOX
The Italian shoemaker reported on Thursday a 47 percent drop
in its first-quarter net profit but stuck to its revenue
forecast for the year and said it still expects to break even at
the operating level.
ENI
Three international oil and gas consortia, including one
comprising the Italian group and Russia's Novatek,
filed bids for oil exploration and drilling rights off the
southern Adriatic coast of Montenegro, the economy minister said
on Thursday.
BANCA ETRURIA
The small Italian lender posted on Thursday a first-quarter
net loss of 25.6 million euros and saw its interest income drop
47 percent from a year earlier as it cut lending and sold
government bonds, after regulators demanded it lowered its
sovereign exposure.
The bank, which is in exclusive talks to be taken over by
Banca Popolare di Vicenza, said loan loss provisions covered
around 40 percent of it non-performing loans after net
writedowns for 46.3 million euros in the quarter.
* FIAT
New car registrations in Europe rose 3.6 percent in April
with mass market car makers Ford, Fiat, Renault and Opel showing
stronger growth than premium brands, according to registration
data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association
ACEA on Friday.
* CIR
The possibility of an an earn-out mechanism to restructure
Sorgenia's debt was discussed at a meeting with banks, Il Sole
24 Ore reported on Friday.
* A2A
Luca Valerio Camerano, ex-chief executive of GDF Suez
Energie, will take over at the helm of Italy's biggest regional
utility, Corriere della Sera reported on Friday.
* ILVA
The Riva family which runs the Ilva steelmaker may subscribe
to a capital increase to modernise the plant in Taranto,
southern Italy, Il Messaggero reports on Friday.
* ALITALIA, ETIHAD
The Italian airline on Thursday confirmed that it is
suspending service to Venezuela between the start of June and
the end of October because of growing disputes over delays in
repatriating revenue under the country's currency controls.
Alitalia and its creditor banks proposed to potential
investor Etihad two alternatives to solve the company's debt
problem: either 395 million euros of debt could be converted
into shares in the holding company which controls the airline or
be converted in the future under different conditions, La
Repubblica reported on Friday.
The airline's creditor banks have given Etihad the choice
whether to convert Alitalia's debt immediately or after three
years, Corriere della Sera reports.
Alitalia has accepted all of Etihad's conditions relating to
an investment in the airline, Il Messaggero reports.
Alitalia told Etihad in letter it would do whatever it takes
to return the airline to profit, La Stampa reports.
* POSTE ITALIANE
Chairwoman designate Luisa Todini said in an interview with
Corriere della Sera that her role at Poste Italiane, which is
due to be privatised, will be "representative".
"I will manage the board, audit and institutional
relations," Todini told the paper.
TISCALI
Board meeting on Q1 results (1300 GMT).
Conference calls on Q1 results: BANCA CARIGE (0800
GMT), GAS PLUS (0800 GMT).
