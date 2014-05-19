The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Luxury goods companies association Altagamma presents
reports (0830 GMT).
The Italian government will introduce a series of measures
in the next few weeks to help boost corporate investment and
lower costs for business, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan
said in an interview published on Sunday.
Next week's European parliamentary elections have turned
into a showdown between Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and
the anti-establishment movement of comic Beppe Grillo that could
decide the future of the government.
ECONOMY
Moody's holds briefing on "Italian Structured Finance" (0800
GMT).
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Antonella Mansi, the woman widely credited with turning
around the finances of Italy's Monte dei Paschi foundation, an
influential charity with connections to local politicians, will
step down when her mandate expires in June, Il Sole 24 Ore
quoted her as saying on Sunday.
* Mansi reiterated in interviews with la Repubblica and
Corriere della Sera on Monday she did not plan to stay on at the
foundation.
IDEA CAPITAL FUNDS/BANKS
Italian fund manager Idea Capital Funds SGR is working on a
project to create two vehicles that would pool and manage bad
loans of some medium-sized Italian banks, Milano Finanza said on
Saturday.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Double-digit growth in the luxury leather group's North
American sales by the end of the year is not an "unreasonable
target", the MF said on Saturday, citing CEO Michele Norsa.
Norsa also said that the group's biggest worry was the strength
of the euro, the paper said.
VENETO BANCA
Italy's Veneto Banca will consider merger opportunities only
after an ongoing asset quality review by the European Central
Bank, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore cited Chairman Francesco
Favotto as saying.
UBI
Italian market regulator Consob has contested the corporate
governance report of Italy's fifth-biggest bank Unione di Banche
Italiane, a company spokesman said on Friday.
A2A
Luca Valerio Camerano is seen as the likely candidate to
become the new chief executive of the regional utility, Il Sole
24 Ore said on Saturday.
* Corriere della Sera reported on Monday the cities of Milan
and Brescia, the two key shareholders in the utility, have
agreed to name Valerio Camerano as chief executive and will
submit their slate of board candidates by 1430 GMT.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Discretionary conversion of saving shares category A and
saving shares category B into ordinary shares starts; ends on
June 6.
* PIRELLI, ROSNEFT
The key shareholders in the tyre maker said on Sunday that
talks continued with Rosneft to finalise a deal set to give the
Russian oil major control over a 13 percent indirect stake in
Pirelli.
ENI, FINMECCANICA, ENEL, TERNA
The outgoing managers of the four state-controlled firms
will receive payouts totaling 23 million euros, various papers
said on Saturday. Finmeccanica's Alessandro Pansa would get 5.45
million euros, Terna's Flavio Cattaneo 2.4 million euros, Enel's
Fulvio Conti 7 million, while 8 million euros would go to Eni's
Paolo Scaroni.
* FRENDY ENERGY
The hydroelectric company said on Monday it had bought 51
percent of Idroblu using the shares it had repurchased on the
market.
* BEST UNION
The Italian ticketing company has offered to buy French
rival IREC, Bologna-based Best Union said on Monday without
disclosing the price tag of the offer. IREC had a 2013 EBITDA of
1.04 million euros.
GOOGLE, APPLE, AMAZON, GAMELOFT
U.S. tech giants Apple, Google and Amazon and French game
developer Gameloft re under investigation in Italy for alleged
unfair commercial practices, the country's antitrust and
competition authority said.
FERROVIE DELLO STATO
Michele Elia could become the new chief executive of the
railways group, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report
on Saturday.
ALITALIA
Italy's Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi expects "good news"
in the next stage of tie-up talks between loss-making airline
Alitalia and Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways, Il
Messaggero said on Saturday, without giving any details.
The next response from Etihad Airways regarding a potential
investment in Alitalia is expected before European parliamentary
elections on May 25, the MF said in an unsourced report on
Saturday.
* Etihad Airways' verdict on a potential investment in
loss-making Alitalia is expected by Tuesday, Il Messaggero said
on Monday, citing sources close to the dossier. Both the
government and unions are confident a deal can be struck.
Undersecretary in the prime minister's office, Graziano Delrio
expects a definite offer by June, the paper added, while a
source within Alitalia was quoted as saying that the "marriage
is a step away".
Ex-dividend: ANSALDO STS 0.16 euro per share;
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI 0.45 euro per share; ATLANTIA
0.391 per share as final dividend (interim of 0.355
euro per share on Dec. 23, 2013); AZIMUT 0.70 euro per
share of which 0.10 euro per share as ordinary dividend and 0.60
euro per share as special dividend); BANCA FINNAT 0.010
euro per share, BANCA GENERALI 0.95 euro per share;
BIESSE 0.18 euro per share; BOLZONI 0.035 euro
per share; BONIFICHE FERRARESI 0.04 euro per share;
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI 0.11 euro per share; BUZZI UNICEM
0.05 euro per ordinary and per saving shares; CALEFFI
0.01 euro per share; CALTAGIRONE 0.03 euro
per share; CAMPARI GROUP 0.08 euro per share;
CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI 0.45 euro per share; CEMBRE
0.26 euro per share; CEMENTIR 0.08 euro per
share; CREDITO EMILIANO 0.12 euro per share; DIASORIN
0.55 euro per share; EL.EN. 0.50 euro per
share; ENEL GREEN POWER 0.0320 euro per share; ENI
0.55 euro per share as final dividend (interim of 0.55
on Sept. 23, 2013); ERG 1.00 euro per share; FALCK
RENEWABLES 0.032 euro per share; GTECH 0.75
euro per share; IGD 0.065 euro per share; INDESIT
0.045 euro per share; INTERPUMP 0.17 euro per
share; INTESA SANPAOLO 0.05 euro per ordinary share and
0.05 euro per saving share; LUXOTTICA 0.65 euro per
share; MEDIOLANUM 0.15 euro per share as final dividend
(interim of 0.10 euro per share on Nov. 11, 2013); MID INDUSTRY
Capital 4.70 euros per share as special dividend;
PARMALAT 0.029 euro per share; RATTI 0.10
euro per share; SAIPEM 0.05 euro per saving share;
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO 0.40 euro per share; SAT
0.09 euro per share; SNAM 0.15 euro per
share as final dividend (interim of 0.10 euro per share on Oct.
21, 2013); SOL 0.10 euro per share; TENARIS 0.30 U.S.
dollar per share as final dividend (interim of 0.13 U.S. dollar
per share on Nov. 18, 2013); TERNIENERGIA 0.06 euro
per ordinary share; TOD'S 2.70 euro per share; TXT
E-SOLUTIONS 0.25 euro per share; UBI BANCA
0.06 euro per share; UNICREDIT 0.10 euro per share;
UNIPOL 0.1615 euro per ordinary share and 0.1815 euro
per preference share; UNIPOLSAI 0.19559 euro of which
0.14133 euro per ordinary share as special dividend, 19.64133
euro of which 0.14133 euro as special dividend per saving share
category A, 0.22497 euro of which 0.14133 euro as special
dividend per saving share category B; VIANINI INDUSTRIA
0.02 euro per share; VIANINI LAVORI 0.10
euro per share.
