The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
* POLITICS
Employment will be the Italian government's priority during
its presidency of the European Union in the second half of this
year, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in an interview in
l'Unita on Wednesday.
The structural weakness of the Italian economy is higher
than previously thought, Padoan said, and a contraction in the
Italian economy in the first quarter would have been worse
without measures taken by the previous and current governments
to pay state arrears.
Padoan said the government's forecast for 0.8 economic
growth this year remained unchanged, and setting a minimum wage
could be a good idea depending on how it is introduced.
DEBT
Treasury offers BTPs bond maturing on Dec. 1, 2018, 3.50
percent coupon buying back following: BTPs bond maturing on
April 15, 2015, 3.00 percent coupon; BTPs maturing on Aug. 1,
2015, 3.75 percent coupon; CCTs bond maturing on Sept. 1, 2015;
BTPs bond maturing on Dec. 1, 2015, 2.75 percent coupon; CCTEUs
bond maturing on Oct. 15, 2017.
COMPANIES
MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA
* Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola said in an interview with la
Repubblica on Wednesday he is confident the bank's planned 5
billion euro ($6.9 billion) rights issue will be sufficient to
plug possible holes in its finances ahead of a review by the
European Central Bank, reassure markets, and guard against other
developments.
Viola said the ECB stress tests would be the biggest risk to
the bank, while he was not worried about the markets nor about
another recession in the short term. He said responses to the
bank's roadshow for the rights issue and the fact the shares had
been actively traded made him think only a small part of the
bank's rights issue would remain unsubscribed.
The bank holds a shareholder meeting to vote on a
larger-than-planned capital increase of 5 billion euros.
FIAT
The Italian carmaker plans to invest around 2.36 billion
zlotys ($773 million) to upgrade its factories in southern
Poland where it plans to start the production of a new model,
the Polish government said on Tuesday.
* Il Sole 24 Ore and Corriere della Sera report on Wednesday
that Fiat will hold talks with unions over renewing contracts on
June 3.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Fintech Advisory head David Martinez Guzman told Il Sole 24
Ore the U.S.-based fund could increase its stake in Telecom
Italia once the Argentine government gives the green light to
Fintech's acquisition of Telecom Argentina.
BANCA CARIGE
The top shareholder in Banca Carige CRGI.MI said on Tuesday
it had started to place a stake of around 15 percent in the
Italian mid-sized bank, cutting its holding ahead of a planned
rights issue next month.
* La Repubblica said on Wednesday the foundation could earn
around 150 million euros from the placement which should be
worth around 163 million euros at market prices.
TERNA
The power grid operator said on Tuesday it had completed the
acquisition of Tamini Trasformatori for 23.9 million euros. The
deal was first announced in February.
CIR
* Sorgenia's shareholders and creditor banks are in talks with
the aim of finding an debt restructuring agreement by the end of
the month, Monte Paschi Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola said in
an interview with La Repubblica on Wednesday.
The conversion of debt into equity is the solution to the
debt restructuring needed at CIR's energy unit Sorgenia, the CEO
of Banca Popolare di Milano Giuseppe Castagna said on Tuesday.
The bank is a creditor bank.
* ENEL
MF reports new Chief Executive Francesco Starace will focus
on technology and renewable energy, with investments of 6
billion euros.
* RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATIONS
Chief Executive Pietro Scott Jovane said on television that
rumours of a tie-up between the media company and Cairo
Communications were unfounded, Il Sole 24 Ore reports.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The yellow pages group said on Tuesday that D. Holding had
made an initial illustration of the terms and conditions of the
binding expression of interest it submitted on 9 May.
* ALITALIA, AIR FRANCE
Alitalia shareholder AirFrance will consider stepping back
further from the troubled Italian airline if a deal under which
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad invests in Alitalia is not friendly and
becomes hostile, La Repubblica quoted AirFrance Chief Executive
Alexandre de Juniac as saying on Wednesday.
La Repubblica said an offer from Etihad to invest in
Alitalia could take shape by Friday and the Abu Dhabi airline's
board could send a letter to Alitalia Chief Executive Gabriele
del Torchio by Thursday.
Il Sole 24 Ore quotes de Juniac saying the French airline
would work with Etihad if it invests in Alitalia and wants to
cooperate, but would consider lowering its stake in Alitalia
further if the Abu Dhabi airline takes a hostile attitude.
RISANAMENTO
Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).
($1 = 0.7302 Euros)