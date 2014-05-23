The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi holds news conference on the activity of the government; cabinet meeting expected.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March retail sales data (0800 GMT); April wage inflation (0900 GMT); April extra EU foreign trade data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 28.

The Treasury said on Thursday it would offer up to 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) of inflation-linked bonds (BTPEIs) and zero-coupon bonds (CTZs) at its regular end-month auction on May 27.

COMPANIES

ENEL

Shareholders at the state-controlled electricity utility on Thursday approved a motion to introduce an ethics clause in the bylaws that will require managers charged with certain financial crimes such as bribery to step down.

UNIPOL, UNIPOLSAI

Unipol said on Thursday its top executives had acted in a correct and transparent way during a two-year process that led to the merger with rival Fondiaria-SAI after its chief executive was placed under investigation for alleged market rigging.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The mid-sized lender disclosed the terms of its upcoming capital increase late on Thursday, setting the price at a 34.05 percent discount to the Theoretical Ex-Right Price. The bank will issue up to 624,963,248 new Creval shares at a subscription price of 0.64 euros each, at a right issue ratio of 13 newly issued Creval shares for 10 Creval shares held.

TELECOM ITALIA

The telecoms company issued a 10-year bond for $1.5 billion, retunring to the U.S. debt capital market after a 5-year absence.

D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

The shipping company said on Thursday it had launched two new medium-range 'ECO' vessels built at its Vietnam's Hyundai Vinashin Shipyard

ITALCEMENTI

The cement maker said on Thursday it would carry out the planned mandatory conversion of its savings shares into ordinary shares on June 2.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Capital increase ends.

ENERTRONICA

Holds board meeting on full-year results.

ZUCCHI

Holds annual general meeting.

