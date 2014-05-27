The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi promised on Monday to
push economic and institutional reforms in Rome and promote his
pro-growth agenda in Brussels after securing an emphatic victory
in elections for the European parliament at the weekend.
Italy-Slovenia ministerial meeting, followed by news
conference (1615 GMT).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases May consumer confidence data (0800 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros third tranche CTZ bonds
maturing on April 29, 2016 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros 15th
tranche BTPEI bonds maturing on Sept. 15, 2018, at 1.7 percent
annual coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
The Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 5.75
billion euros of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) and up to 1.75 billion
euros of floating rate bonds linked to 6-month Euribor (CCTEUs)
at its regular end-month auction on May 29.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's third-biggest lender is aiming to launch a planned 5
billion euro share sale on June 9, several sources familiar with
the situation said.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Athena Capital said on Monday its stake in Banca Popolare di
Milano had fallen following a 497 million euro share sale by the
Italian bank, and it would not invest any more money in BPM
unless it implemented reforms.
UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank by assets said on Monday it would
launch a partial buyback of senior notes with a nominal value of
up to 2.5 billion euros.
INTESA SANPAOLO, NH HOTELES
Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it agreed to sell a stake in
Spain's NH Hoteles for 132.7 million euros, through a share sale
and purchase agreement with China's HNA Group.
A committee has been set up to study the merger of the
group's units Banca Fideuram, Fideuram Investimenti and Intesa
Sanpaolo Private Banking, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Mediobanca wants to leave Telco, the vehicle that controls
Telecom, in June, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing Mediobanca and
Telecom board member Tarak Ben Ammar.
* PARMALAT
An appeals court dismissed a request by prosecutors that
Parmalat board members Antonio Sala and Gabriella Chersicla
should be dismissed, Parmalat said on Tuesday.
SAFILO
Moody's upgraded its credit rating on the Italian eyewear
maker on Monday.
BANCO POPOLARE, CREDITO BERGAMASCO
The deed of merger between Banco Popolare and Credito
Bergamasco was signed on Monday, the banks said in a statement.
AMBIENTHESIS
Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).
SCREEN SERVICE holds board meeting.
SINTESI
Ordinary shareholders' meeting (0730 GMT).
FCA Group, JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
FCA Group and Fiom metalworkers' union hold meeting on new
investment plan with Fiom Secretary General Maurizio Landini
(0830 GMT).
Conference in memory of Umberto Agnelli, with FCA-Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne, Juventus Football
Club Chairman Andrea Agnelli (0900 GMT).
British Business and Energy Minister Michael Fallon attends
news conference organised by Lombardy region industrialists'
body Assolombarda to present "The Italian Code of Responsible
Payments" (0945 GMT).
PIRELLI, BREMBO
Conference on "R&D in Accelerated Processes. Pirelli and
Formula 1" with Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera and
Brembo Chairman Alberto Bombassei (0800 GMT).
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting:
ITALMOBILIARE (0830 GMT), TERNA (0900 GMT).
Board meeting on 2013 FY results and 2014 Q1 results: AEDES
, NOVA RE.
Board meetings on Q1 results: GALA, SOFTEC
.
Main currency report:...............................