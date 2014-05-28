The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
* European Union leaders, stunned by a big Eurosceptic
protest vote in European Parliament elections, agreed on Tuesday
to seek a package deal of appointments to top EU jobs with an
economic agenda to win back public confidence.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases May business confidence data (0800 GMT).
ISTAT presents 2014 annual report on the state of the nation
(0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 6-month BOT bills, maturing
on Nov. 28, 2014 (182 days). Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
UNIPOL, UNIPOLSAI
The head of Italian stock market watchdog Giuseppe Vegas
said in an interview with La Stampa on Wednesday that he did not
favour Unipol in the insurer's takeover of FondiariaSai that was
completed last year. Vegas also said that he does not plan to
step down despite an ongoing judicial investigation into
possible market rigging at Unipol.
AUTOGRILL
Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).
PARMALAT
An Italian appeals court on Tuesday ended a legal dispute
against French food giant Lactalis over a costly U.S.
acquisition by its Italian subsidiary Parmalat.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
UBS holds a 2.381 percent stake in Monte Paschi,
of which 2.050 percent are without voting rights, a filing by
market regulator Consob showed on Tuesday.
MEDIASET
The group could offer 750-800 million euros to take over the
Digital+ TV platform, Il Sole 24 Ore said, without citing
sources.
MEDIOBANCA
Members of the bank's shareholder pact are expected to meet
by summer to remodel the pact to make it lighter and start to
review governance, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
ENI
UBS holds a 1.92 percent stake in the energy group, a filing
by market regulator Consob showed.
TELECOM ITALIA
Norges Bank has reduced its stake in Telecom Italia to 1.93
percent from 2.015 percent, a filing by market regulator Consob
showed.
Moody's assigned a "Ba1" rating to Telecom Italia's $1.5
billion fixed-rate senior notes, the ratings agency said in a
statement. The outlook on the rating is negative.
INVESTINDUSTRIAL
France's financial regulator has given Investindustrial
Development, a fund led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi,
until the end of June to launch a counter-bid for Club
Mediterranee.
BARILLA
Italy's Barilla, the world's biggest pasta maker,
is looking for opportunities to expand in Latin America and Asia
and could announce a deal in a few months, its chairman said on
Tuesday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO
The number of special commissioners at the bank has come
down to two from three after the resignation of Giovanni
Boccolini.
BANCA CARIGE
The boards of directors of Cassa di Risparmio di Carrara and
Cassa di Risparmio di Savona have suspended Giovanni Berneschi
from his role as vice-chairman and director, respectively, Banca
Carige said in a statement. The boards have also asked their
respective chairmen to call a shareholders' meeting to discuss a
possible revocation of Berneschi. The majority of the board
members of Centro Fiduciario have resigned, the statement added.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA (BPER), BANCA
DELLA CAMPANIA (BCAM), BANCA POPOLARE DEL MEZZOGIORNO
(BPMZ),BANCA POPOLARE DI RAVENNA (BPRA)
The four lenders have approved the terms of the merger of
BPMZ, BCAM and BPRA into BPER, meant to streamline the group's
organizational structure and governance and to improve operating
efficiency and cost synergies, Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna said
in a statement. The merger is expected to be completed by the
end of November.
LUXOTTICA
Chief Executive Andrea Guerra sold shares in the eyewear
group worth a total of 51.9 million euros, a stock market
statement showed on Tuesday.
SISAL GROUP
Gaming company Sisal Group has filed a request with the
Italian stock exchange to list and trade its shares on Milan's
main bourse, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
BIALETTI holds annual and extraordinary
shareholders' meeting.
ITALMOBILIARE
Saving shareholders' meeting (0830 GMT).
IVS GROUP
Board meeting on Q1 results.
MITTEL
Board meeting on H1 results.
VALORE ITALIA
Board meeting on FY results.
