ECONOMY
ISTAT releases April unemployment rate (0800 GMT); May flash
CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) and final Q1 GDP data (1000 GMT).
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco presents annual report
in Rome (0830 GMT).
Cabinet meeting (1500 GMT), expected law decree on
assignation of 29,7 percent of Poste Italiane.
COMPANIES
VENETO BANCA
* The bank is expected to issue a statement with the price of
its upcoming 1 billion euro IPO on Tuesday. Several newspapers
said the price range will be 0.1-0.5 euros. Il Messaggero said
the price range will be 0.1-1.0 euros and Consob should approve
the IPO prospectus on Tuesday. According to Corriere della Sera,
it will be very hard for the consortium of underwriting banks to
sell 25 percent of the cash call to investors, meaning the bank
may fail to list.
Bailout fund Atlante has signed a sub-underwriting agreement
to backstop the IPO, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
FINMECCANICA
Italian defence company Leonardo Finmeccanica has threatened
to reassess its business in India, a few days after New Delhi
said it would blacklist the company over the alleged payment of
bribes to win a large helicopter contract.
FIAT CHRYSLER
The carmaker announced on Monday completion of the sale of
RCS MediaGroup shares by intermediaries on behalf of Fiat
shareholders that did not timely make arrangements to receive
shares in the publisher.
BANCA CARIGE
Banca Carige said on Monday its board had approved the
guidelines for it 2016-2019 plan, adding they would be sent to
the European Central Bank and developed in the bank's new
Business Plan by June 30.
MEDIOBANCA
Italy market regulator Consob has carried out an inspection
at investment bank Mediobanca with tax police over a bid
launched on publisher RCS MediaGroup, a source close to the
lender said on Monday.
PININFARINA
The agreement for the transfer of a 76 percent stake in
Pininfarina to India's Mahindra was completed on
Monday.
ANIMA
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1300 GMT).
