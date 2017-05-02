Milan May 2 - The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Markit/ADACI releases April PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).
ISTAT releases March unemployment data (0800 GMT).
Transport Ministry releases April car sales data (1600 GMT).
April state sector borrowing requirement data.
POLITICS
Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi easily regained the
leadership of the ruling Democratic Party (PD) on Sunday with an
overwhelming victory in a primary election among party members.
Renzi won about 70 percent of the some 1.8 million votes cast.
The other two candidates had about 20 percent and 10 percent,
according to the party's website.
COMPANIES
Milan Stock Exchange presents companies admitted to 'Elite'
(1200 GMT).
LUXOTTICA
The world's largest eyewear group Luxottica said
like-for-like sales fell 3.5 percent in the first quarter, hit
by a recently introduced policy of reducing discounts and
promotions online and across its retail network.
BANCA CARIGE
The board said on Friday it had approved the sale of a
portfolio of bad loans worth 950 million euros to a
securitisation vehicle by the end of June.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
Deposits have started to return to Popolare di Vicenza after
an outflow helped to drive the troubled Italian bank's direct
funding down 14.4 percent last year, its chief executive said on
Friday.
The shareholder meeting has voted in favor of the
confirmation of CEO Fabrizio Viola for 2017 and 2018.
Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza could reach a
preliminary deal with bank fund Atlante II to sell part of its
bad loans wrapped through a securitisation, Milano Finanza said.
MONTE DEI PASCHI
An inspection on the bank's loans by the European Central
Bank has unveiled additional losses for the lender, La Stampa
reported on Saturday. The newspaper said that there is no final
decision, but there is a risk that the state would have to
inject more than the 6.6 billion euros estimated some months
ago.
ALITALIA
Shareholders' meeting and possible board meeting.
Alitalia on Saturday denied press reports saying the CEO
Cramer Ball was negotiating a multi-million severance package.
In a statement the carrier also said that the sale to Etihad
Airways of landing and take-off slots at London Heathrow
Airport, plus the sale of Alitalia’s Millemiglia loyalty
programme was fully transparent and at market prices.
The carrier will need a bridge loan of around 500 million
euros, several newspapers reported on Saturday.
The European Commission will not have to approve the bridge
loan for the carrier because the state will lend money to the
Alitalia at market conditions, without triggering state aid
rules, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.
A decree to put the carrier under special administration
will likely open the way to a quick sale of the carrier, Il
Messaggero said on Saturday, mentioning Lufthansa as a
possible buyer, together with creditor banks.
Il Messaggero said a petition is circulating among
Alitalia's employees to ask for re-opening the talks on a
restructuring plan rejected some days before.
Low-cost carrier Ryanair could be interested in buying
Alitalia, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday.
Mauro Moretti, former CEO of Leonardo, could be
the right manager to restructure Alitalia, Milano Finanza said.
Italy's former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will present an
alternative plan for Alitalia by May 15, he said on Friday in a
TV interview on Tg5.
Industry Minister Carlo Calenda told Sky TG24 television on
Sunday that a sudden collapse of Alitalia would be a great shock
for Italy's GDP.
POSTE ITALIANE
The board of the group appointed Matteo Del Fante Chief
Executive and Maria Bianca Farina on Friday, confirming the
nominations made by the government last month.
ENAV
The Italian air traffic controller is worried about the
difficult situation of Alitalia but it sees scarce effects on
its business, the CEO said on the sidelines of the shareholder
meeting.
PARMALAT
The chairman of the dairy group told the shareholder meeting
that top investor Lactalis had not bought additional shares in
the company following a takeover on the Italian group.
Parmalat CEO Yvon Guerin said on Friday he sees room for
possible acquisitions, also in Italy.
The group will hold a shareholder meeting on May 29 to vote
whether to sue directors who managed the company between 2011 an
2012.
(*) The company said on Tuesday that its LAG Holding subsidiary
had acquired two companies operating in the dairy sector in the
United States. The enterprise value of the acquired business was
set at around $130 million.
(*) FINCANTIERI
The company said that Vard, 74.45 percent-controlled by
Fincantieri, had secured a a contract for the design and
construction of a research expedition vessel.
(*) AUTOGRILL
Credit Suisse raised its price target on the stock to 9.10
euros from 8.20 euros and cut its rating to 'underperform' from
'neutral'.
(*) PRYSMIAN
Barclays raised its target price on the stock to 29 euros
from 24 euros.
DAVIDE CAMPARI
The shareholder meeting of the beverage group on Friday
approved a stock split its ordinary shares with a nominal value
of 0.10 euros each into new shares with a nominal value of 0.05
euros apiece.
MONDADORI
The publisher said on Friday it has finalised an agreement
on the disposal of the business units involved in the logistics
activities of Mondadori Libri and Mondadori Retail to Ceva
Logistics Italia.
STEFANEL
The fashion retailer said on Friday it posted a loss of 25.3
million euros in 2016 from a negative result of 7.7 million
euros the previous year.
CERVED
Conference call on Q1 results (1330 GMT).
TERNIENERGIA
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0700 GMT)
and board meeting on Q1 results.
Trades ex-dividend: AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA of 0,277
euro per ordinary share; BANCA IFIS of 0.82 euro per
share; BANCA SISTEMA of 0.076 euro per ordinary share;
B&C SPEAKERS of 0,40 euro per share as ordinary
dividend and 0.60 euro per share as special dividend; CERVED
of 0.218 euro per share and 0.029 euro per share as
special dividend; GEFRAN of 0.25 euro per share;
HEALTH ITALIA of 0.081 euro per ordinary share; MAIRE
TECNIMONT of 0.093 euro per share; NOTORIOUS PICTURES
of 0.0529 euro per share; SAES GETTERS of
0.550000 euro per ordinary share and of 0.566626 euro per saving
share; SAVE of 0.69493 euro per share; TECH-VALUE
of 0.06 euro per share.
