ECONOMY
Markit releases April service Pmi data (0745 GMT).
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
The phone group reported on Wednesday a 16 percent rise in
first-quarter core earnings to 1.99 billion euros.
Separately, the company said it had voluntarily decided to
extend the scope of related-party transactions to include
companies that are members of the Vivendi group and executives
in charge of the media company.
The company holds its annual general meeting on Thursday.
(*) Vivendi has decided to confirm Chairman Giuseppe Recchi
in his job for the time being, Corriere della Sera reported
citing sources familiar with the matter.
(*) Recchi could become deputy chairman were he to lose his
current position, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
(*) SNAM
The Italian gas grid company stuck to its targets for the
year on Thursday after operating profits in the first three
months rose 6.6 percent to beat consensus.
LEONARDO
The company said Q1 earnings before interest, taxes and
amortisation rose 14 percent from the previous year to 187
million euros.
Q1 results conference call (0700 GMT).
YOOX-NET-A-PORTER
The Italian online fashion retailer posted a 15.4 percent
rise in first-quarter sales at current exchange rates, driven by
revenue growth at its flagship stores.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Board meeting on Q1 results.
(*) A green light from European authorities to the Tuscan
bank's bailout plan is expected in a matter of weeks, MF
reported.
(*) ATLANTIA
Around 30 banks have submitted a proposal for the financing
Atlantia is seeking to raise for the Abertis deal and
the group is also considering issuing a multi-billion euro bond,
MF reported. The paper said Atlantia may sell a further stake in
its ASPI unit or receive an extraordinary dividend from it.
(*) JUVENTUS
Striker Gonzalo Higuain scored a goal in each half to give
the Italian side a 2-0 win at Monaco in the first leg of their
Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.
(*) RISANAMENTO
The construction group said on Thursday it had cut its
first-quarter loss to 4.5 million euros from 6.8 million euros a
year earlier.
(*) BANKS
The outcome of talks with European competition authorities
over a state bailout requested by Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto
Banca will be delayed by a couple of weeks as the two regional
banks were asked to work further on their merger plan and
incorporate the impact of first-quarter results, Il Messaggero
reported.
(*) MEDIASET
Italy's biggest private broadcaster is preparing to inject
fresh capital into its loss-making Premium unit before the end
of the year, MF reported.
ENEL
Annual general meeting (1200 GMT).
AZIMUT HOLDING
Board meeting on Q1 results.
FERRARI
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1500 GMT).
MONCLER
Board meeting on Q1 revenues results, followed by conference
call (1600 GMT).
RECORDATI
Board meeting on Q1 revenues results, followed by conference
call (1400 GMT).
