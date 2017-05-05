The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Florence, 'The State of the Union' continues conference on
"Building a People's Europe" (0730 GMT); ends on May 6. Expected
attendees include European Parliament President Antonio Tajani,
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Italian Prime
Minister Paolo Gentiloni delivers closing address.
ECONOMY
Rating agency S&P revises sovereign debt rating on Italy.
ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy
in April (0800 GMT).
Italy will push for more effective international rules
governing the taxation of internet companies at a meeting of
finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations next
week, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on May 10.
COMPANIES
INTESA SANPAOLO
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1300 GMT).
TELECOM ITALIA
French media group Vivendi tightened its grip on
Telecom Italia on Thursday by appointing 10 directors out of 15
to the board of the Italian company.
MONTE DEI PASCHI
Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which is being bailed out
by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen
to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a
10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central
Bank.
BANCA CARIGE
The bank's capital strengthening plans will be in two
stages, MF said. The first stage will be the liability
management exercise involving the conversion of subordinated
debt which will be followed by the capital increase of 450
million euros, it said.
ATLANTIA
The Italian airport and motorway operator denied on Thursday
a press report from Spanish newspaper Expansion saying an offer
on rival Abertis was "imminent".
FERRARI
Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday he was
hopeful of offering a hybrid gas-electric vehicle by 2019.
The group said the brand is capable of going beyond the
10,000 (shipments) mark, on an annual basis.
ENEL
Enel's shareholders have approves a share buy back programme
of up to 2 billion euros.
Enel CEO Francesco Starace said on Thursday the group's
Open Fiber broadband unit has no plans for a tie-up with Telecom
Italia or to list on the stock market.
MONCLER
The Italian luxury outerwear maker reported on Thursday a 16
percent rise in first quarter revenue, lifted by sales in
Europe, particularly in Britain, France and Germany.
The group's Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel said on
Thursday he expects wholesale channel to grow "mid-single digit"
this year, up from previously expected "low-single digit".
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, IMA
Banca Popolare di Vicenza will pocket 21.3 million euros
from the sale of a stake in Italian packaging company IMA, the
lender said on Friday.
TOD'S
Board meeting on Q1 results (sales), followed by conference
call (1600 GMT).
ITALGAS
The Italian gas distributor said on Friday its core earnings
rose 19.9 percent in the first three months to 193 million
euros. Conference call at 1200 GMT.
(*) AZIMUT
The asset manager announced the start of a second tranche of
its share buyback programme for an approximate value of 25
million euros and a maximum share price equal to 30 euros.
ANIMA HOLDING
Board meeting on Q1 results.
CALEFFI
Board meeting on Q1 results (revenues), followed by
conference call; annual general assembly (0900 GMT).
EDISON
Board meeting on Q1 results.
