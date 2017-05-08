The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday confirmed Italy's
sovereign debt ratings at "BBB-" with a stable outlook saying it
expected Rome to continue to pursue structural reforms and keep
a stable debt-to-GDP ratio.
Bank of Italy releases April data on Target 2 liabilities
and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.
DEBT
Italy's Treasury said on Friday it would offer 6.5 billion
euros in 12-month BOT bills at auction on May 10.
Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on May 11.
COMPANIES
TOD'S
The Italian luxury goods company said it may struggle to
meet market expectations for earnings this year after a bigger
than forecast 4.4 percent drop in first-quarter revenue, driven
by shrinking Italian and U.S. sales.
CFO Emilio Macellari told analysts he expected "flattish"
like-for-like sales in the full year.
Exane BNP Paribas has cut its rating on the stock to
"underperform" from "neutral".
VENETO BANCA, BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza are working to
conclude the sale of their combined 40 percent stake in asset
manager Arca in coming weeks, at the latest by June, Il Sole 24
Ore said, adding that the buyers would likely be BPER Banca and
Popolare di Sondrio, which already hold large stakes in Arca.
The paper added that the two Veneto banks are hoping to
secure a green light from the European Commission to their state
aid request before the summer.
ENEL, TERNA
Italy's competition watchdog said on Friday it had closed a
probe into Enel for alleged market abuse on the country's
dispatching market after the Italian utility committed to forego
income from power sales to power grid operator Terna.
BPER BANCA, UNIPOL GROUP, UNIPOLSAI
Italian insurer UnipolSai Assicurazioni has almost doubled
its stake in BPER Banca and is considering a deal to combine the
small lender with Unipol Group's banking unit, La Repubblica
reported on Saturday.
TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI
Among the concessions offered by Vivendi to the European
Commission, which is set to rule over the French group's sway at
Telecom Italia, is the sale of some assets in its media and TV
division, Il Messaggero said on Saturday.
Vivendi had not filed its notification over its role at
Telecom Italia to the European Commission preemptively, but was
solicited to do so, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.
The paper, citing legal sources within Vivendi, added that
the French group did not put forward its CEO as Telecom Italia's
chairman because it does not have the right to do so until it
receives EU clearance over its sway at the Italian phone group.
ATLANTIA, ABERTIS
By the end of this week, Italian motorway group Atlantia
should be able to present a binding cash and share bid for
Spanish peer Abertis that would be seen as friendly and would be
supported by Abertis' management and its main shareholder Caixa,
la Repubblica said in an unsourced report on Sunday.
(*) If the Abertis deal, which could be launched within the
next 10 days, were not successful, Atlantia would continue to
pursue international growth and is in talks with the Moscow
airport for a concession, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza reported
on Monday.
YOOX NET-A-PORTER
Chief Executive Federico Marchetti told Corriere della
Sera's L'Economia in an interview that he is thinking about
succession plans and will step aside when he finds someone in
the company able to generate more value than him. Marchetti did
not rule out he might further cut his 6 percent share in YNAP.
(*) ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Candidates to replace General Manager Alberto Minali after
he left the insurer include Frederic de Courtois, Giovanni
Liverani and Luciano Cirinà, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza
reported. The paper said de Courtois may have the best profile
but it quoted sources close to the shareholders as saying they
preferred the successor to be Italian.
ALITALIA, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT
Alitalia, which asked to be put under special administration
on Tuesday, had debts of around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion)
as of the end of February, Italy's government said on Saturday.
Both Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit are among the airline's
shareholders and creditors.
If there is an industrial project that would give Alitalia a
real chance to return to profitability, Intesa Sanpaolo will
consider further supporting the airline, especially given the
huge number of jobs at stake, the bank's CEO Carlo Messina told
Corriere della Sera in an interview.
(*) MAIRE TECNIMONT
The engineering group said it had won contracts worth $175
million.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Chief Executive Carlo Messina said it was reasonable to
expect a pick-up in interest rates which would have a
significant impact on the bank's accounts, adding that any
increase of 100 basis points would boost net interest income by
1 billion euros, according to an interview with Corriere della
Sera.
CAMPARI GROUP
Stock split starts.
CARRARO
Capital increase starts; ends on May 26.
FIRST CAPITAL
Stock split starts.
BEST UNION
Time for Ticket SRL starts full mandatory takeover bid on
Best Union shares (0630 GMT), ends on June 9.
CAIRO COMMUNICATION
Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).
BANCO DI SARDEGNA
Board meeting on Q1 results.
PARMALAT
Board meeting on Q1 revenue results.
IPO, PIRELLI
Bookrunners for the tyremaker's pending initial public
offering are likely to include BNP Paribas, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca, UniCredit and HSBC, MF
said on Saturday. The company may seek a free float of at least
30 percent through the IPO, the paper added.
Trade ex-dividend: ASCOPIAVE of 0.18 euro per
share; BANCA PROFILO of 0.001 euro per share; BEGHELLI
of 0.020 euro per share; BIESSE of 0.36 euro
per share; BOERO BARTOLOMEO of 0.13 euro per share;
CAD IT of 0.20 euro per share; CEMBRE of 0.70
euro per share; DATALOGIC of 0.30 euro per share;
ESPRINET of 0.135 euro per share; GPI of 0.30
euro per share; GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE of 0.23 euro per
share; INIZIATIVE BRESCIANE of 0.60 euro per share;
ITALIAONLINE of 90.962 euros per saving share as
preferred dividend and of 0.692 euro per ordinary and saving
share as special dividend; ITALMOBILIARE of 1.00 euro
per share; LEONE FILM GROUP of 0.09 euro per share;
LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP of 0.05 euro per share; PITECO
of 0.15 euro per share; RENO DE MEDICI of
0.00265 euro per ordinary share and of 0.0245 euro per saving
share, this last as preferred dividend; REPLY of 1.15
euro per share; TBS GROUP of 0.012 euro per share;
TOSCANA AEROPORTI of 0.498 euro per share; VALSOIA
of 0.33 euro per share; VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI
of 0.21 euro per share; ZIGNAGO VETRO of 0.252
euro per share.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................