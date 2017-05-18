The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
DEBT
Treasury offers new 'BTP Italia' bond due May 2023 to
institutional investors (morning).
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER
The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a civil lawsuit
against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV over excess diesel
emissions as early as this week if no agreement is reached with
the Italian-American automaker, two sources briefed on the
matter said on Wednesday.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The EU Commission's Directorate General for Competition is
expected to give a green light next week to the Tuscan bank's
restructuring plan, paving the way for the Commission to give it
a final approval by mid-June, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
The paper added bank rescue fund Atlante was expected to
submit in coming hours a non-binding bid to buy the majority of
the mezzanine and junior tranches of Monte dei Paschi's bad loan
securitisation. Atlante may bring onboard another investor,
which could be Fortress or Credito Fondiario, it said.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA
Italian regional lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto
Banca may need to raise capital privately to cover loan losses
to win European Union approval for a state bailout they have
requested, six sources familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told Italian
daily La Stampa rescue talks over the two Veneto-based banks
were not easy or very advanced but things were progressing as
all parties involved had a constructive approach.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Belgian insurer Ageas and private equity Cinven are among
those interested in Generali's Dutch business, MF said. The
paper cited Dutch media as saying Vivat and ASR Verzekeringen
are also in the running. The sale, which Generali wants to
complete by year end, will raise at least 1 billion euros, MF
said.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET
Vivendi is studying the option of transferring 19 percent of
its stake in Mediaset to a trust to meet demands from the
communications regulator that it sells down to 10 percent its
stake in either the broadcaster or Telecom Italia, Il Messaggero
said.
ENEL
Italy's biggest utility said it had won 540 megawatts of
wind power capacity in Spain in an auction and would invest
about 600 million euros in building the plants.
ENI
The head of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) is
determined to fend off an attempt by the U.N.-backed government
to appropriate energy sector powers, and says settling a related
dispute with Germany's Wintershall is a "top priority".
ALITALIA
Alitalia went on the auction block on Wednesday, as Italy
kicked off the process of finding a buyer to save the
money-losing flag carrier.
JUVENTUS
Juventus beat Lazio on Wednesday to win the Italian cup.
CEO Andrea Agnelli speaks before Anti-mafia Committee on
alleged collusion with criminal organizations (1000 GMT).
