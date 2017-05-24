The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Italy on Tuesday
ahead of meetings with Pope Francis and Italian leaders, on the
third leg of his first international trip since taking
office.
DEBT
Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer 3-3.5 bln
euros in a new May 2019 zero-coupon bond and 750-1,500 million
euros over two 10-year and 30-year inflation-linked bonds at
auction on May 26.
Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on May 29.
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles NV of illegally using software to bypass
emission controls in 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014.
The U.S. Justice Department suit, filed in U.S. District
court in Detroit, is a procedural step that may ramp up pressure
on Fiat Chrysler.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it is currently reviewing the
complaint by the environmental and natural resources division of
the U.S. Department of justice and that it has been working with
EPA and CARB to clarify issues related to emissions control
technology in 2014-2016 Jeep grand Cherokee, Ram 1500 diesel
vehicles.
(*) The group's EMEA head Alfredo Altavilla told an event on
Tuesday that it would not make economic sense to keep producing
small engine cars, such as FCA's Fiat 500 or Panda models,
running on diesel because of ever stricter emission rules, Il
Sole 24 Ore reported. FCA is focusing on GPL and natural gas
instead, he said.
(*) VENETO BANKS
Italy's Treasury plans to ask EU Competition authorities to
lower to 700 million euros the contribution from private
investors to Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca's rescue, down
from an upwardly revised 1.3 billion euro requirement put
forward by the Commission, Il Messaggero reported.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The lender is close to reaching an agreement with the
European Commission that will pave the way for a state bailout
of Italy's fourth biggest bank, a senior Italian treasury
official said on Tuesday.
(*) CEO Marco Morelli will relate details of ongoing
discussions with EU Competition authorities over the bank's
restructuring plan at a board meeting on Tuesday, MF reported.
Cost cuts remain the sticking point of the talks with the EU's
request of a 39-40 percent cost-to-income ratio set to determine
restructuring charges worth hundreds of million of euros per
year, MF said. The paper added the bank could be forced to book
in its accounts right away at least part of the charges.
BANCO BPM
Bids submitted by investors for a 720 million euro ($809
million) bad loan portfolio that the lender has put up for sale
range between 250 million and 300 million euros, three sources
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
LEONARDO
Ratings agency Moody's changed on Tuesday its outlook on the
group to positive from stable.
FINCANTIERI
CEO Giuseppe Bono speaks before Senate Defence Committee
(0630 GMT).
MITTEL
Board meeting on H1 results.
SAFILO GROUP
CEO Luisa Delgado attends 'Luxury Summit' in Milan (0720
GMT).
WM CAPITAL
Board meeting on FY results.
RAI
State broadcaster RAI Director General Antonio Campo
Dall'Orto speaks before RAI Parliamentary Supervisory Committee
in Rome(1200 GMT).
ALITALIA
Irish airline Ryanair RYA.I is ready to deploy up to 30
planes in Italy to replace capacity lost if Alitalia collapses
or is restructured but does not want to buy the struggling
Italian carrier, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on
Tuesday.
