The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on May 27.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
The Italian bank is set to formally start the search for a
new chief executive on Tuesday in a move expected to lead to a
broader shake-up and possibly a multi-billion euro capital
increase, several sources said.
The bank's extraordinary board meeting starts at 1400 GMT.
(*) BofA Merrill Lynch's Italy chief Marco Morelli is the
front-runner to replace Federico Ghizzoni at the helm of
Unicredit, la Repubblica reported. The banker has the support of
shareholders Cariverona banking foundation and businessman
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, it said.
POSTE ITALIANE
The Italian treasury is considering handing over a sizeable
stake in the country's post office to state lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), two sources close to the matter said
on Monday.
(*) A CDP board meeting on Wednesday could propose a
reserved capital increase that Italy's Treasury would subscribe
to by handing the state agency a 30-35 percent stake in Poste,
Il Messaggero reported. The Treasury would then sell on the
market its remaining 30-35 percent stake in Poste though it
would retain the power to appoint its top management, it said.
(*) The Treasury's decision to sell a further stake hinges
on market conditions but a smaller public holding means greater
market control over Poste in a positive development for
institutional investors, Poste Italiane Chairman Luisa Todini
told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview. She said possible
acquisitions or partnerships would target sectors such as asset
management, digital payments and logistics.
Annual general meeting (1200 GMT).
ENI
The operations of the Italian oil and gas major in Egypt
have suffered no impact from the killing of Italian researcher
Giulio Regeni earlier this year, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said.
Italian gas prices will increase if the Nord Stream 2
pipeline is built to double the amount of gas Russia pumps to
Germany, the CEO of Italian oil and gas major Eni ENI.MI said on
Monday.
SAIPEM
Moody's said on Monday it had cut and converted the
provisional (P)Baa3 long-term rating of Saipem into a definitive
'Ba1' rating. The downgrade reflects expectation that adjusted
leverage will remain above 3.5x for the next few years as a
result of the severe stress in the oil and gas industry.
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The European Commission said that it was up to member states
to discuss among themselves, and not with car producers, whether
certain car models met emission rules, Corriere della Sera
reported, following a spat between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and
Germany's transport department over Fiat 500x Suv models.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE
The boards of the banks meet on their planned merger.
DIGITAL BROS
Digital Bros said on Monday it had assigned via its unit 505
Games exclusive rights to iDreamSky Technology Limited DSKY.O to
launch the mobile version (Android, iOS and Windows) of Terraria
in Greater China.
