DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 28.
ECONOMY
Italy's industry minister pledged on Tuesday to support
business deals with Iran potentially worth billions of dollars,
undeterred by fears U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could put
slowly thawing international relations back on ice.
COMPANIES
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
'Investor Day' in London (1000 GMT).
(*) Italy's biggest insurer stuck to its 2018 targets on
Wednesday as it looks to leave unattractive markets and cut
costs to boost profit and capital.
ITALIAN BANKS
The Atlante fund set up to help free Italy's banks of bad
debt will make an offer to buy the impaired loans of three small
banks that were rescued from bankruptcy a year ago, the head of
Atlante said on Tuesday, rejecting concerns that it had run out
of money.
MONTE DEI PASCHI
Rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday it maintained the bank's
'B-' long term issuer default rating (IDR) on rating watch and
downgraded the viability rating to 'c' from 'ccc' as Fitch views
the debt-for-share swap offer as a distressed debt exchange.
Although the offer is voluntary, failure to achieve a
sufficient amount of tendered bonds would put the bank's capital
plan at risk, Fitch said in a statement.
(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE
According to Il Sole 24 Ore, an inspection the ECB conducted
at Banco Popolare revealed, albeit on a preliminary basis, some
problems with coverage of non-performing loans and the central
bank may ask for higher capital coverage, although will not
necessarily ask for another capital increase.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA
French media group Vivendi said on Wednesday it now held
23.15 percent of Telecom Italia's shares after buying more of
the Italian company's stock on the market. Vivendi sought to
bring its holding back to previous levels following an earlier
dilution of its stake after a Telecom Italia bond
conversion.
UBI
The ECB's supervisory board meeting that is meant to decide
on the sale of the three good banks could slip to Dec. 8 from
Thursday to give consultants at UBI and the Atlante fund more
time to complete their due diligence, Il Messaggero said.
DAVIDE CAMPARI
The chairman of Italy's Campari will take direct control of
the family firm that owns a majority of the world's
sixth-largest premium spirits maker following the death of his
mother, the company said on Tuesday.
SNAM
The group said on Tuesday that the energy authority approved
revenues for 2017 of the transport, dispatching and metering
businesses equal to 1.88 billion euros.
SAIPEM
A fire in an engine room on Saipem's Scarabeo 5 drilling rig
is now under control, Norwegian oil major Statoil said
in a statement on Tuesday.
