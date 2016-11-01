The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Markit/ADACI releases October PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
An alternative rescue plan for the Siena-based lender
sponsored by veteran banker Corrado Passera will fall through if
the Tuscan bank does not give data room access by the end of the
week, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
(*) The Italian government has examined a contingency plan in
case the bank failed to raise the capital needed in its 5
billion euro cash call, reported Coriere della Sera, citing
sources with knowledge of the dossier. In order to avoid a bail
in, the government has discussed with Brussels a scheme that
envisages a state-guarantee system on the cash call and a
compulsory conversion of bonds into shares by institutional
investors, the report added. The alternative could be to
postpone the cash call to February, it added.
(*) After presenting the lender's plan to sovereign funds from
Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates in Doha, Chief
Executive Marco Morelli continues his meetings today in the
United States and will then fly to Hong Kong and Singapore,
reported Corriere della Sera. The anchor investor in the bank
will probably be from the East, the report added.
(*) A tranche of up to 1 billion euros will be dedicated to
anchor investors, reported il Messaggero. In Singapore Morelli
will meet with state investor Temasek, it added.
(*) UNICREDIT, POSTE ITALIANE
The Italian post office is ready to join forces with
Aberdeen Asset Management for the possible acquisition
of UniCredit's asset management arm Pioneer Investments,
reported il Messaggero. The alliance would lead to the break-up
of Pioneer, with Aberdeen picking up the American activities
that Pioneer acquired from Credit Suisse in 2009, added the
report.
(*) BANCA CARIGE
The lender could sell 1.1 billion euros of its soured loan
portfolio by January, la Stampa reported. The bank's board will
meet on Wednesday to prepare an answer to the letter sent by the
European Central Banks last week, the report added.
MEDIASET
Silvio Berlusconi's family is increasing its controlling
stake in the Italian broadcaster, the former Prime Minister is
reported to have said in a book by television anchorman Bruno
Vespa.
(*) YOOX NET-A-PORTER
Chief Executive Federico Marchetti had a meeting with
Facebook executives about "commercial opportunities", reported
the Financial Times. Marchetti says the company has multiple
"rotors" to help it navigate the luxury market's turbulence and
that sales in the UK are "back to normal" after falling in the
first days after the June vote, the report added.
(*) TERNA
The Italian power grid group has made a request the to
European investment bank for funds to modernise 350 electric
stations, reported il Sole 24 Ore.
