The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Transport Ministry releases October car sales data (1700 GMT).

October state sector borrowing requirement data.

DEBT

Italy's borrowing costs hit eight-month highs on Tuesday with investors focused on political risks and the country's stuttering banking reforms while anxiety about other lower-rated euro zone nations has eased.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Veteran Italian banker and former industry minister Corrado Passera withdrew his rescue plan for the bank on Tuesday, accusing the lender of obstruction and ignoring the interests of its own shareholders.

Monte dei Paschi said in a statement it regretted Passera's decision but added the claims he made were groundless and incompatible with the bank's duty to guarantee all investors a level playing field as regards data access.

(*) CEO Marco Morelli flew to New York for a series of one-to-one meetings this week with top investors such as BlackRock, George Soros and John Paulson, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The CEO will join via a conference call a board meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

The board meets to approve documents needed for the Nov. 24 shareholder meeting that will vote on a 5 billion euro cash call, Il Messaggero reported.

(*) Cerved Credit Management and doBank are the only ones left in the running for Monte dei Paschi's bad loan management platform Juliet, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding a deadline to submit binding bids had been moved to Nov. 7 from Oct. 26.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The carmaker's U.S. auto sales slid 10 percent in October, including a rare decrease for its Jeep SUV brand, which saw a 7 percent decline.

Fiat Chrysler on Tuesday reported an 11 percent decline in its October sales for Canada, hurt in part by weaker demand for its Ram pickup trucks.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

A board meeting on Wednesday will start preparing the bank's reply to an ECB letter which set deadlines for bad loan disposals and asked Carige to assess their impact on capital, Corriere della Sera reported. The bank's leading shareholders would like to avoid a new share sale or at least delay it by one year, the paper said.

(*) BANKS

The Bank of Italy from next year will stress test all banks with at least 200-300 million euros in assets, compared to a current minimum threshold of 1.5 billion euros. The number of smaller Italian banks subject to stress-tests will roughly double from 44 at present, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

CEO Alessandro Vandelli will hold meetings with investors ahead of a Nov. 26 shareholder meeting due to approve the cooperative lender's transformation into a joint-stock company with the goal of creating a stable group of core shareholders, the MF reported.

(*) ASTALDI

Italian railway group Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) is interested in the 38.7 percent stake in a consortium that runs Milan's Metro5 underground line which builder Astaldi put up for sale, MF reported. FS could present an alternative bid to the one submitted by Japanese group Marubeni.

Astaldi is eyeing instead a tender for Ho Chi Minh City's 2 and 5 underground lines.

EDISON

Board meeting on Q3 results.

ACSM-AGAM

Board meeting on Q3 results.

INWIT

Board meeting on Q3 results.

