Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends referendum campaign in Padua (2000 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September unemployment rate data (0900 GMT).

Rome, employers' association Confindustria presents report on industrial sectors, with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Economic Development Minister Carlo Calenda (0900 GMT).

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 3.7 billion euros ($4.11 billion) in October, compared with a deficit of 6.35 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

DEBT

Italy will offer up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) of a BTP bond due on Feb. 1, 2033 on Nov. 4, in exchange for five bonds that will expire between 2017 and 2018, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's market watchdog plans to summon top executives of Monte dei Paschi di Siena and veteran banker Corrado Passera to explain the circumstances that led to Passera dropping his rescue plan for the bank, a source close to the matter said. (*) Il Messaggero said that Passera will be heard on Thursday, whie Monte dei Paschi CEO Marco Morelli, who is in the United States for a roadshow, could be heard on Monday.

The bank's CEO will meet Temasek managers on the bank's capital-raising plans while Qatar Investment Authority has suggested it might be interested in taking up 1 billion euros of the cash call as anchor investor, the paper said.

Roberto Isolani is a strong candidate for chairman at the bank, opening the way for Alessandro Falciai to be deputy chairman, Il Messaggero said. Il Sole 24 Ore said Isolani, Falciai and Antonino Turicchi are candidates.

(*) UNICREDIT

The bank is planning to cut the number of board members to 15 from 17 a spart of a governance reform to be announce on Dec. 13 together with capital-boosting measures, La Repubblica said. It said that the latest thinking on the capital increase was for more than 10 billion euros, citing an internal document which put the amount at up to 13 billion euros in early October.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The bank will ask the ECB for a cut in the coverage ratio of non-performing loans from the 42 percent Frankfurt requested to 25-30 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The lender will also tell the ECB a first tranche of non performing loans will be sold in January 2017 rather than December this year but the amount will be raised to about 1 billion euros from 900 million euros, the paper said.

(*) GENERALI

Generali is working on a 1 billion euro bond to reimburse ahead of time a bond of the same value, MF said.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

New car sales in Italy rose 9.75 percent y/y in October, the Transport Ministry said on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler's share of Italy car market stood at 28.24 percent in October.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

Maire Tecnimont said on Wednesday it had won new orders worth about $150 million in Europe and north/western Africa.

INWIT

Inwit said its Q3 net profit was 25.1 million euros, up 15.7 percent year on year. It confirmed guidance of EBITDA "low teens" growth over 2015-2018 plan.

EI TOWERS

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1730 GMT).

LEONARDO FINMECCANICA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

TENARIS

Board meeting on Q3 results.

Milan Stock Exchange presents new companies admitted to ELITE (1300 GMT).

