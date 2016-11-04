The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Markit releases October service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in October (0900 GMT).

Rome, trade unions (0745 GMT), banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini (0930 GMT), Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1215 GMT) to speak before Budget Committee Chamber of Deputies on budget law.

DEBT

Treasury offers 1.5 billion euros 5.75 percent BTP bonds due Feb. 1, 2033 in bond swap of following five bonds: CTZ bonds due Feb. 27, 2017; CCTeu bonds due Oct. 15, 2017; 3.50 percent BTP bonds due Nov. 1, 2017; 4.50 percent BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2018; 4.50 percent BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2018.

COMPANIES

Conference on NPLs with Interbank Fund for Deposit Protection President Salvatore Maccarone, Chairman of four Italian rescued banks Roberto Nicastro in Monza (1230 GMT).

LEONARDO FINMECCANICA

The Italian aerospace and defence group said on Thursday it confirmed its full year guidance, although nine-month revenues came below analyst estimates, as they kept being hampered by falling helicopter sales.

Conference call on Q3 results (0800 GMT).

ENEL

The Italian utility plans to invest more in power networks in Latin America and Europe, in renewable energy in North and South America, Europe and Africa, and in telecom broadband in Italy and abroad, its chief executive said on Thursday.

French telecom operator Iliad has had preliminary contacts with Italian utility Enel about possibly using the fibre optic broadband network that Enel plans to build in Italy, Enel's CEO said on Thursday.

Enel, a pioneer in green energy projects worldwide, plans a broad range of investments in power networks and renewable energy in Europe and emerging markets, as well as in broadband in Italy.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Senior bonds issued by ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena came under pressure on Thursday as investors worried they may be included in a planned debt-to-equity conversion.

UNICREDIT, POSTE ITALIANE, ANIMA

U.S. financial services company Ameriprise Financial has joined the race to buy asset manager Pioneer Investments, which has been put on the block by Italy's biggest bank UniCredit, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday. (*) The vehicle used by Poste Italiane and allies in their bid for Pioneer will be listed on the stock market via a merger with Anima Holding, Il Messaggero reported, adding that Poste has joined forces with Aberdeen and could sweeten its offer for the asset gatherer. Poste is bidding with state lender CDP and Anima Holding.

(*) TENARIS

Tenaris said its net sales in the third quarter were $1.05 billion versus $1.56 billion. Quarterly earnings per share were $0.01 and interim dividend was $0.13.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO

The general contractor is interested in a contract worth around 7 billion euros to restructure the area where Athens international airport used to stand, MF said.

SNAM

The group confirmed on Thursday that the demerger of its Italgas unit would be affective as of Nov. 7. (*) The group said on Friday market watchdog Consob had given the green light to the prospectus for the listing of gas distributor Italgas which will start trading on Monday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

Board meeting on Q3 results. (*) The group's net profit could be more than 400 million euros in the third quarter, Il Messaggero said. Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus is for Q3 net income of 392 million euros.

TERNA

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The regional bank said on Thursday it would cooperate with Italian Antitrust authority over a probe regarding allegged misselling practices on mortgages contracts.

TENARIS

Conference call on Q3 results (1400 GMT).

TERNIENERGIA

Presents 2016-2018 industrial plan update with Chairman Stefano Neri, Ceo Fabrizio Venturi (0700 GMT).

FIERA MILANO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

CARRARO

The group said it sold 51 percent stake in Elettronica Santerno SpA to Enertronica SpA.

EI TOWERS

The group said 9-month revenue rose to 187.9 million euros versus 180.1 million euros a year ago.

