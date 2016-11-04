The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
Markit releases October service Pmi data (0845 GMT).
ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy
in October (0900 GMT).
Rome, trade unions (0745 GMT), banking association ABI
Director General Giovanni Sabatini (0930 GMT), Economy Minister
Pier Carlo Padoan (1215 GMT) to speak before Budget Committee
Chamber of Deputies on budget law.
DEBT
Treasury offers 1.5 billion euros 5.75 percent BTP bonds due
Feb. 1, 2033 in bond swap of following five bonds: CTZ bonds due
Feb. 27, 2017; CCTeu bonds due Oct. 15, 2017; 3.50 percent BTP
bonds due Nov. 1, 2017; 4.50 percent BTP bonds due Dec. 1,
2018; 4.50 percent BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2018.
COMPANIES
Conference on NPLs with Interbank Fund for Deposit
Protection President Salvatore Maccarone, Chairman of four
Italian rescued banks Roberto Nicastro in Monza (1230 GMT).
LEONARDO FINMECCANICA
The Italian aerospace and defence group said on Thursday it
confirmed its full year guidance, although nine-month revenues
came below analyst estimates, as they kept being hampered by
falling helicopter sales.
Conference call on Q3 results (0800 GMT).
ENEL
The Italian utility plans to invest more in power networks
in Latin America and Europe, in renewable energy in North and
South America, Europe and Africa, and in telecom broadband in
Italy and abroad, its chief executive said on Thursday.
French telecom operator Iliad has had preliminary
contacts with Italian utility Enel about possibly using the
fibre optic broadband network that Enel plans to build in Italy,
Enel's CEO said on Thursday.
Enel, a pioneer in green energy projects worldwide, plans a
broad range of investments in power networks and renewable
energy in Europe and emerging markets, as well as in broadband
in Italy.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Senior bonds issued by ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi
di Siena came under pressure on Thursday as investors worried
they may be included in a planned debt-to-equity conversion.
UNICREDIT, POSTE ITALIANE, ANIMA
U.S. financial services company Ameriprise Financial
has joined the race to buy asset manager Pioneer Investments,
which has been put on the block by Italy's biggest bank
UniCredit, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
(*) The vehicle used by Poste Italiane and allies in their bid
for Pioneer will be listed on the stock market via a merger with
Anima Holding, Il Messaggero reported, adding that Poste has
joined forces with Aberdeen and could sweeten its offer for the
asset gatherer. Poste is bidding with state lender CDP and Anima
Holding.
(*) TENARIS
Tenaris said its net sales in the third quarter were $1.05
billion versus $1.56 billion. Quarterly earnings per share were
$0.01 and interim dividend was $0.13.
(*) SALINI IMPREGILO
The general contractor is interested in a contract worth
around 7 billion euros to restructure the area where Athens
international airport used to stand, MF said.
SNAM
The group confirmed on Thursday that the demerger of its
Italgas unit would be affective as of Nov. 7.
(*) The group said on Friday market watchdog Consob had given
the green light to the prospectus for the listing of gas
distributor Italgas which will start trading on Monday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
(1400 GMT).
TELECOM ITALIA
Board meeting on Q3 results.
(*) The group's net profit could be more than 400 million euros
in the third quarter, Il Messaggero said. Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S consensus is for Q3 net income of 392 million euros.
TERNA
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
(1330 GMT).
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
The regional bank said on Thursday it would cooperate with
Italian Antitrust authority over a probe regarding allegged
misselling practices on mortgages contracts.
TENARIS
Conference call on Q3 results (1400 GMT).
TERNIENERGIA
Presents 2016-2018 industrial plan update with Chairman
Stefano Neri, Ceo Fabrizio Venturi (0700 GMT).
FIERA MILANO
Board meeting on Q3 results.
CARRARO
The group said it sold 51 percent stake in Elettronica
Santerno SpA to Enertronica SpA.
EI TOWERS
The group said 9-month revenue rose to 187.9 million euros
versus 180.1 million euros a year ago.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................