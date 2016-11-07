The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi accused rebels within
his centre-left party on Sunday of using a forthcoming
referendum on constitutional reform to try to oust him from
office and seize back power for themselves.
A month away from a referendum on constitutional reform that
could sink the government, Italy's largest opposition party
wants to make sure Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is not saved by
the votes of Italians abroad.
Hundreds of hooded anti-government protesters clashed with
police in Florence on Saturday just weeks before a referendum on
a constitutional reform on which Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has
staked his political future.
ECONOMY
ISTAT, Bank of Italy, state auditor, parliamentary budget
office to speak before Budget Committee Chamber of Deputies on
budget law (from 0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 10.
COMPANIES
ITALGAS
Shares in the gas distribution company spun off by Snam
debut on the main segment of the Milan bourse.
Listing ceremony with Chairman Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, CEO
Paolo Gallo and Snam CEO Marco Alvera (0700 GMT).
AUTOGRILL
The travel caterer said on Friday it had sold its Autogrill
Nederland BV, a subsidiary that manages 18 hotels with
restaurants on Dutch highways, for 11.7 million euros.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has expressed a preliminary
interest in backing Monte dei Paschi di Siena's 5 billion euro
emergency cash call, two sources familiar with the matter said,
although the response from investors in general has been
lukewarm.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi closed down 9 percent on Friday
for an overall weekly loss of 19 percent.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation proposed businessman
Alessandro Falciai to become the lender's new chairman, it said
in a statement on Sunday. Shareholders will be asked to vote on
the proposal at a meeting scheduled for Nov. 24.
Monday is the deadline to submit binding offers for Monte
dei Paschi's bad loan management platform Juliet, several papers
said over the weekend, adding that Cerved and DoBank were the
ones in pole position.
Cerved, Prelios and Italfondiario are among those selected
to help Monte dei Paschi recover some of its bad loans, while
other 2-3 will be selected within a month, Il Sole 24 Ore said
on Saturday. The recovery process should start after
March/April, once the ratings agencies have given their opinion
on the various tranches, it added.
ENI
The energy group does not rule out a listing of its
chemicals unit Versalis, Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said
in an interview with the newspaper La Repubblica.
(*) Descalzi said the seizure of the group's main domestic oil
field, in the southern region of Basilicata, cost 65,000
barrels, in the interview.
(*) The chief executive said the sales of stakes in Africa -
Area 4 field in Mozambique and its Zohr field in Egypt - are two
"complex and important dossiers ...very close to a
finalisation", and that at least one of them could be included
in the 2016 pro-forma results, in the interview.
Eni was asked by authorities in Bahrain to evaluate the
potential for oil and gas exploration and production in offshore
and onshore areas in that country and signed agreements in that
regard with Bahrain Petroleum Company and Tatweer Petroleum, it
said in a statement on Sunday.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
The lender is considering the sale of 1.5 billion euros
worth of non-performing loans via a state-guaranteed
securitisation scheme, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported on
Sunday, citing financial sources. The bank declined to
comment.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Workers at Magna International's Integram vehicle seat plant
in Windsor, Ontario will strike after voting against a tentative
labor contract, their union, Unifor, said on Sunday. The unit
builds seats for FCA's Windsor van plant, the union
said.
FERRARI
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
(1400 GMT).
TELECOM ITALIA
Conference call on Q3 results (1100 GMT).
BREMBO
Board meeting on Q3 results (0900 GMT).
BANCA MEDIOLANUM
Italy's Banca Mediolanum, the Irish unit of Citi and
Slovenia's Abanka have passed a European Central Bank health
check, the ECB said on Friday, while Latvia's Rietumu did not
consent to its results being published.
Banca Mediolanum said on Friday a comprehensive assessment
by the European Central Bank has confirmed its solidity by
showing its CET1 ratio stood at 17.7 percent under a stress test
adverse scenario.
(*) MEDIOBANCA
The 2016-2019 business plan will be coherent with the past,
but this time there will be "more challenging" objectives,
reported la Repubblica's Affari & Finanza.
(*) INTESA SANPAOLO
The chief executive of Eurizon, the bank's asset management
unit, said he is evaluating "all the expansion opportunities
that can bring new growth," even abroad, reported la
Repubblica's Affari e Finanza.
IREN
The regional utility said on Friday its IREN Ambiente unit
had signed a non-binding term sheet to buy from Derichebourg
Environment 100 percent of Ricupero Ecologici Industriali, which
runs a landfill for special waste near Turin.
ALERION CLEAN POWER
Power group Edison said on Friday it had asked Italy's
market watchdog to extend a deadline for investors to tender
shares in Alerion under the takeover offer launched by its Eolo
Energia unit.
Fri-El Green Power said on Friday its FGPA unit had bought a
further 2.29 percent of Alerion, raising its overall holding to
27.66 percent and closing in on the 29.9 percent stake targeted
by its tender offer.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA
The two lenders are working on a plan for how to deal with
potenti al claims by clients for suffered losses, Il Sole 24 Ore
said. The paper added the banks may dedicate 400 million euros
or more to deal with the issue, while those asking for
reimbursements could number 100,000.
(*) Veneto Banca chairman Beniamino Anselmi is thinking of
resigning from his post but to stay on as member of the lender's
board, reported La Stampa on Monday citing sources.
SARAS
Board meeting on Q3 results (morning), followed by
conference call (1500 GMT).
FIERA MILANO
Conference call on Q3 results (1000 GMT).
MOBYT
Ordinary shares are suspended from negotiation on AIM
segment (to Nov. 8) ahead of delisting on Nov. 9.
MOLMED
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1430 GMT)
and board meeting on Q3 results.
TECHNOGYM
Board meeting on Q3 revenues results (1630 GMT).
