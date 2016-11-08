(Refile to show Monte dei Paschi to resume talks with Qatar fund in mid-November) The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italy should stop attacking the European Commission over its fiscal policy, the EU executive's president said on Monday, as Rome and Brussels quarrel over an expansionary budget proposed by Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

ECONOMY

OECD expected to release economic outlook (1100 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases October data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco delivers closing address at conference on "Digital Italy" (1700 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 11.

Treasury said on Monday it would offer 6.0 billion euros in 12-month bills at an auction on Nov. 10.

Moody's released its annual credit analysis on Italy.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, CERVED

Cerved Group has presented an offer to Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to buy its non-performing loans servicing platform. (*) Qatar Investment Authority is the most likely candidate to become anchor investor at Monte dei Paschi and could invest 1.0-1.5 billion euros, MF said. Advisers Mediobanca and JP Morgan have started in-depth talks with the Qatar sovereign fund and a new round of meetings is expected mid-November with the hope of closing a deal by end November, the paper said. MF also said the lender's roadshow in the U.S. got a more encouraging response from investors than it did from European investors.

UNICREDIT

Polish state-owned insurer PZU, which is negotiating the acquisition of Banca Pekao from UniCredit, also wants the whole of Pekao Pioneer Investments Management, Il Messaggero says, citing Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita. (*) Amundi clearly has an intention to place an offer for Pioneer, the CEO of Credit Agricole said.

FERRARI

The luxury carmaker could sell more than 10,000 cars a year by 2025, its CEO said on Monday as he signalled a strategy shift after presenting better than expected quarterly earnings and upgraded full-year guidance.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

The Italian post office could set up a real estate fund that could be listed, MF said. The paper said the property assets of the group are worth 1.7 billion euros.

SARAS

The Italian oil refiner has paid 160 million euros ($177 million) of the debt it owes Iran for crude oil bought before sanctions were imposed and its chief financial officer said the total debt to Tehran will be cleared next year.

ALERION CLEAN POWER

The company said its board retains FGPA's takeover bid on a stake in the group as fair.

AZIMUT

The Bank of Italy has removed the company from the Securities Investment Firms (SIM) register, Azimut said in a statement. A remaining 1 euro per share dividend equivalent to around 133 million euros, will be paid on Nov. 23.

UNIPOL GROUP

Group full-year results will be in line with or better than forecast in business plan, Unipol Group CEO Carlo Cimbri said.

VENETO BANCA

The lender said chairman Beniamino Anselmi had resigned with immediate effect.

ITALGAS

The company will remain in the Italian FTSE MIB blue-chip index until the next review in December.

MOLESKINE

The notebook maker reported a 9-month net profit of 13.3 million euros versus 14.2 million euros a year ago.

MOBYT

Ordinary shares are suspended from negotiation on AIM segment for second and last day ahead of delisting on Nov. 9.

MONCLER

Board meeting on Q3 revenues, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

BANCA GENERALI

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Board meeting on Q3 results (0900 GMT), followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BANCO POPOLARE

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

CAMPARI GROUP

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on Q3 results.

FINECOBANK

Board meeting on Q3 results.

MEDIASET

Board meeting on Q3 results (1500 GMT), followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

RAI WAY

Board meeting on Q3 results.

TECHNOGYM

The company reported 9-month revenue of 385.1 million euros ($424.96 million), up 9.4 percent year-on-year.

STEFANEL

A court in Treviso gave Stefanel until March 6 to file a composition with creditors or a request for approval of a debt restructuring agreement.

ITALIA INDEPENDENT

The company appointed Giovanni Carlino CEO.

