The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Rome, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi expected to attend initiative to support referendum (0900 GMT); due to speak before Chamber of Deputies on earthquake (1600 GMT).

ECONOMY

OECD releases September composite leading indicator (1100 GMT). (*) La Repubblica reported the European Commission expects the Italian economy to grow by 0.9 percent compared with a government target of 1 percent for 2017. The paper said in an usourced report that the Commission's forecasts, due to be published later on Wednesday, included a deficit to GDP ratio of 2.4 percent, compared with the government's aim of 2.3 percent.

DEBT

Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to 7.25 billion euros over four bonds at an auction on Nov. 11.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET

The broadcaster 's net loss widened to 88.8 million euros ($98 million) in the third quarter from 60 million euros a year earlier after a dispute over the sale of its pay-TV unit to France's Vivendi weighed on sales.

Mediaset still expects a pay-TV deal with Vivendi, it said on Tuesday, despite a legal war with the French group and a heavy impact from the soured accord on its third-quarter results.

BANCO POPOLARE

The lender posted a 712 million euro ($785 million) net loss for the first nine months after writing down bad loans in preparation for a merger with rival Popolare di Milano to create Italy's third-largest bank from Jan. 1.

The lender reclassified three unlikely-to-pay (UTP) loans worth around 600 million euros as non-performing (NPL) in the third quarter.

A planned 650 million euro bad loan sale the bank is working on will be completed this year or in the first few days of 2017, its CEO said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The lender swung to a net loss of 70 million euros in the third quarter, down from a profit of 109.9 million euros the previous year.

CEO Giuseppe Castagna said he had no evidence so far that the ECB expects all banks to meet 42 percent coverage ratio of unlikely-to-pay loans it imposed on Monte dei Paschi.

BANCO POPOLARE -BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Period to exercise right of withdrawal ends.

BANCA CARIGE

The lender posted a nine-month loss of 245 million euros ($270 million) as it wrote down doubtful loans for 417 million euros in the period while interest income and fees declined.

(*) UBI

Italian bank rescue fund Atlante is set to buy the problem loans of three of the four rescued banks Italy has put on the block in order to ease their sale to UBI Banca, Corriere della Sera reported.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank's top management and French insurer AXA met on Tuesday as part of the lender's roadshow to convince investors to participate in its cash call, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing rumours to say the meeting was fruitful.

(*) CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The lender reported a third-quarter net loss of 155.2 million euros compared with a net profit of 11.9 million euros in the same period last year.

Creval will sell up to 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) in problem loans in 2017-2018 and cut around 230 jobs to boost its return on tangible equity to 3.3 percent over the period.

Conference call on Q3 results (0900 GMT).

(*) ENI

Nigeria has reached an outline settlement with energy companies, including Eni, under which the groups will be paid $5 billion to cover exploration and production costs in Africa's biggest oil-producing nation, the FT said.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The San Paolo foundation's sale of a part of its 9.341 percent stake in Intesa Sanpaolo will depend on market conditions, La Stampa said, citing the foundation's chairman Francesco Profumo. The paper suggested the sale may not happen soon given the fact that the book value of the stake is at 2.27 euros a share, above Tuesday's closing price of 2.14 euros.

MONCLER

The luxury outerwear maker said nine-month sales at 639.3 million euros, up 14 percent at current and constant exchange rates.

Full-year revenue consensus expectations of 1 billion euros are "reasonable", Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel told analysts on a conference call.

CAMPARI

Adding orange-flavoured liqueur Grand Marnier to Campari's product offering helped lift sales at the Italian beverage group and offset higher spending for television advertising and marketing events.

PRYSMIAN

The company is working on various M&A deals, but nothing near closing, Chief Executive Valerio Battista told analysts on a conference call.

The group sees debt at around 650 million euros by year-end, its CFO told analysts.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The lender reported a 9-month net profit of 105 million euros, down 21.8 percent on the same period last year.

RAI WAY

The company reported a 7.9 percent rise in nine-month net profit to 32.6 million euros.

Conference call on Q3 results (1630 GMT).

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The company reported a 69 percent rise in nine-month net profit to 56.7 million euros.

EXOR

Offer of shares subject to right of withdrawal ends.

GEOX

Releases Q3 revenues and holds conference call (1630 GMT).

MOBYT

Ordinary shares delisted from AIM segment.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Board meeting on new orders and business update.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Board meeting on preliminary Q3 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Board meeting on Q3 results, press release on Nov. 10.

ERG

Board meeting on Q3 results, press release on Nov. 10.

POSTE ITALIANE

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Board meeting on Q3 results.

