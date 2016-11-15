The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi visits Catania (1430 GMT), Ragusa (1730 GMT) and Siracusa (2000 GMT) to support the constitutional referendum.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases preliminary Q3 GDP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases September data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Ailing Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Monday announced the terms of a planned debt-to-equity conversion, a key plank of a rescue scheme aimed at averting the risk of the bank being wound down. (*) The bank said the voluntary debt swap offer would target 4.289 billion euros ($4.6 billion) of subordinated bonds. It was also considering converting a hybrid financial instrument known as Fresh 2008 worth 1 billion euros. (*) About ten institutional investors have signed a confidentiality agreement to access the lender's data room, several dailies reported on Tuesday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI, CERVED

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it had reached a binding agreement to sell its bad loan platform to Cerved Group. The sale is valued at 105 million euros and there could also be earn out for up to 66 million euros.

(*) SNAM

The Italian gas grid company said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first nine months fell 6.6 percent to 1.968 billion euros ($2 billion) because of lower regulated returns on invested capital.

A conference call is scheduled in the afternoon.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Cummins Inc said on Monday they will fight a class-action lawsuit filed against the companies accusing them of cheating on diesel emissions tests.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury goods maker posted on Monday a 0.7 percent fall in 9-month core profits, just below expectations, dragged by falling revenues in Europe.

Chief Executive Eraldo Poletto said the group needed to make the brand more modern, to make it more desirable. He said it expected to present new group strategy at the end of January next year.

BEST UNION

Best Union Company said 9-month revenue was 41.2 million euros versus 45.7 million euros a year ago.

IMA

IMA said 9-month revenue was 875.2 million euros versus 731.7 million euros a year ago.

TOSCANA AEROPORTI

The airport said 9-month net profit was 8.9 million euros versus 9.0 million euros a year ago.

BRIOSCHI

Brioschi said Q3 revenue from sales and other revenues stable year on year at 4.6 million euros.

ISAGRO

Isagro said 9-month net profit was 0.9 million euros versus loss 0.4 million euros a year ago.

Conference call on Q3 results (0930 GMT).

FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

State railways CEO Renato Mazzoncini attends news conference on "Smart Station" (1030 GMT), then speaks before Senate Public Works Committee on the industrial plan of the group (1330 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

Converts 1.3 billion euros mandatory convertible bond into new ordinary shares.

TREVI GROUP

Conference call on Q3 results (1500 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

