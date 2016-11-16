The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Cagliari, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi visits Caltanissetta-Agrigento (0830 GMT), in Palermo at a meeting on agriculture (1200 GMT); at Fincantieri plant (1330 GMT); in Cinisi at initiative on labour and businesses (1500 GMT).

Rome, administrative court to rule on appeal against constitutional reform referendum.

ECONOMY

Milan, IMF South Europe Executive Director Carlo Cottarelli attends round-table discussion on counteract corruption and money laundering (1000 GMT).

Donald Trump's election victory has sent contradictory and worrying signals to investors and might lead to an end of historically low interest rates, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

European Union governments and institutions are set for intense budget negotiations ahead of a Thursday deadline, with Italy complaining not enough spending is planned for handling migration, security threats and youth unemployment.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena has appointed JPMorgan and Mediobanca as joint global coordinators for the institutional offer of a debt swap that is a key plank of the bank's rescue plan.

The bank will decide on whether to include a hybrid instrument known as Fresh 2008 in its debt swap by the beginning of next week, La Stampa said on Wednesday.

If Prime Minister Matteo Renzi wins the Dec. 4 referendum, a number of potential anchor investors including Qatar would be willing to put as much as 2 billion euros in the bank's capital increase, the Financial Times said on Wednesday.

GENERALI, MONTE DEI PASCHI

The insurer, which holds 400 million euros of subordinated bonds issued by the Tuscan lender, could become a shareholder in the bank with a 7-9 percent stake if it takes part in Monte dei Paschi's proposed debt swap, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

The paper said that if the insurer does accept the conversion, it will no longer contribute 200 million euros to the Atlante 2 bank bailout fund.

MEDIASET

Mediaset's production unit, Medusa, said on Tuesday it had sold exclusive pay-TV rights to rival Sky Italia to air its Italian movies in the upcoming 2016-2017 season.

Il Giornale said Sky had paid close to 20 million euros for the deal.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1030 GMT).

IL SOLE 24 ORE

The group said on Tusday appointed Franco Moscetti as new CEO of the company.

POSTE, ANIMA, UNICREDIT

Poste Italiane plans to list UniCredit's Pioneer through a merger with Anima Holding if a consortium led by the Italian post office succeeds in buying the asset gatherer, Poste and Anima agreed on Tuesday.

CLABO

Presents "Development Strategies and 2017-2020 Industrial Plan" with Chairman Pierluigi Bocchini (1000 GMT).

PRIMI SUI MOTORI

Bond holders' meeting (1100 GMT) followed by extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1200 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................