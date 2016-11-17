The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy will not bend its budget plans to meet European Commission demands, an economic adviser to the country's prime minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.

Sassari, Prime minister Matteo Renzi visits storage battery centre with Terna President Catia Bastioli and CEO Matteo Del Fante (1000 GMT).

(*) Eu Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told il Sole 24 Ore the European Commission recognises the exceptional nature of some costs Italy is having to face, referring to those related to processing refugees and rebuilding parts of the country hit by earthquakes.

"We want to help as much as possible, but respecting the (EU's) rules", said Moscovici in the interview. When asked if these costs could further increase, Moscovici said the EU "is ready to consider a further temporary deviation from the (budget) objectives" but Rome needs to go further than it has so far proposed to meet the terms of the EU Stability pact.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy holds news conference to present report on "Lombardy Economy, Economic Update" (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES (*) MEDIOBANCA

The Italian investment bank plans to double the share of fee income it reaps from wealth management over the next three years and will use around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for acquisitions in the period.

Mediobanca said on Thursday it had acquired full control of private bank Banca Esperia buying the remaining 50 percent from Banca Mediolanum for 141 million euros.

CEO Alberto Nagel told a media call on Thursday he expects to close the Banca Esperia deal in the first half of 2017.

(*) MEDIOBANCA, GENERALI

Nagel also told reporters on the call that cutting Mediobanca's stake in insurer Generali below 10 percent could be an option.

The Financial Times reported that the investment bank could lower its Generali holding to as little as 5 percent from the current 13 percent, quoting a person familiar with the matter.

(*) UNICREDIT

UniCredit is considering making provisions to the tune of 7-8 billion euros to clean up non-performing loans, leading it to press ahead with a capital increase of around 13 billion euros including the possible voluntary conversion of certain bonds, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

On the subject of cornerstone investors for the lender's capital boosting plans, Corriere della Sera said ten potential investors have been given access to the data room, including Qatar wealth fund QIA and US groups Atlas, Apollo and Soros.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's biggest phone group considers its Brazilian subsidiary a "good asset" for the group and believes the country offers opportunities for growth, Chief Executive Officer Flavio Cattaneo said on Wednesday.

Italian antitrust authority said it had opened two separate probes into Telecom Italia and Vodafone for alleged abuse of dominant position in the bulk text message (SMS) market, used by companies for notifications to clients.

Bank of America reduced its stake in Telecom Italia to 0.197 percent on November 9 from 5.895 percent on November 8.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The car maker could move the production of the new Jeep Compass model, currently made in Brazil, and the re-styling of the Giulietta, to its Italian Pomigliano plant by the end of 2018, reported la Repubblica quoting the head of one of the country's metalworker unions.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The Italian lender said on Wednesday it had kicked off a process for the possible sale of its 50 percent stake in mutual fund platform Allfunds Bank.

ANSALDO STS

Hitachi has welcomed a decision by an Italian court to refer a dispute with market watchdog Consob over collusion allegations in its takeover bid for rail signaling company Ansaldo STS to the European Court of Justice.

