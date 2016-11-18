The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Milan, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstroem
gives speech at conference on "European Trade Policy at a
Crossroad".
Bolzano, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
meets with co-Governor of Trentino-Alto Adige region Arno
Kompatscher.
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy issues 2016 report n.2 on financial stability.
DEBT
Italian borrowing costs were set for their biggest two-week
rise since the 2012 euro zone debt crisis on Friday, bearing the
brunt of a sell-off that has gripped global bond
markets.
COMPANIES
BANKS
European Union bail-in rules to reduce taxpayers' costs in
bank rescues may not be appropriate if a banking crisis is
systemic, a senior European Commission official said on
Thursday.
Italian shares underperformed positive European markets on
Thursday, as the country's bank stocks slumped to five-week lows
on jitters over next month's constitutional reform
referendum.
UNICREDIT
The lender said a rights issue was among options it is
considering to boost capital, but no firm decision had been
taken as to which actions it will undertake or as to the terms
upon which any such potential transactions might
proceed.
UBI BANCA
Italian prosecutors said on Thursday they had completed an
investigation into the country's fifth-biggest bank, UBI Banca,
its chief executive and 38 other people over alleged obstruction
of regulators.
ENI
(*) The energy said it had approved an investment plan for the
first phase of the development of the Coral South project
offshore Mozambique.
Mexico's oil regulator on Thursday approved a scaled-down
$177 million work program for the three offshore blocks won last
year by Italian energy group Eni, which includes drilling four
wells.
Nigeria has reached a deal to pay $5.1 billion in unpaid
bills to oil majors including Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil,
the minister of state for oil said on Thursday.
(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Investors have begun pricing in a scenario of a forced
debt-to-equity conversion which would give the Italian state a
chance to intervene to ensure the success of the bank's share
issue without senior bondholders taking losses, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported.
LUXOTTICA
CEO Massimo Vian and Head of Retail Nicola Brandolese's
relationships with Executive Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio have
deteriorated, la Repubblica reported, listing all top executives
that have left the group over the past couple of years. The
company told the paper there was no risk of Vian leaving.
MEDIOBANCA
Mediobanca is ploughing a lonely but fertile furrow. The
one-time puppeteer of corporate Italy wants to bulk up in wealth
and asset management. Boss Alberto Nagel is growing
profitability, but his bank will remain relatively small. At
some point that might make it an attractive addition for a
bigger player.
(*) BANCA MEDIOLANUM
The asset manager may consider raising its dividend next
year from the 220 million euros distributed this year, Chairman
Ennio Doris told MF in an interview.
BANCA IFIS
The company said it had bought an unsecured non-performing
consumer loans portfolio on the domestic market for a total
nominal value of 75.6 million euro.
FCA and Amazon
Web press conference to present agreement (1030 GMT).
VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI
The company said it had sold parts of its Italian government
bonds, recording an extraordinary capital gain of around 40
million euros.
BRIDGE MANAGEMENT
Bridge Management & Co Srl ends voluntary and full takeover
offer on Bridge Management Spa ordinary shares and
warrants.
M&A
The Chinese consortium seeking to buy Italian soccer club AC
Milan expects to conclude the deal by Dec. 13, it said in a
statement on Thursday.
