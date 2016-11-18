The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Milan, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstroem gives speech at conference on "European Trade Policy at a Crossroad".

Bolzano, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker meets with co-Governor of Trentino-Alto Adige region Arno Kompatscher.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy issues 2016 report n.2 on financial stability.

DEBT

Italian borrowing costs were set for their biggest two-week rise since the 2012 euro zone debt crisis on Friday, bearing the brunt of a sell-off that has gripped global bond markets.

COMPANIES

BANKS

European Union bail-in rules to reduce taxpayers' costs in bank rescues may not be appropriate if a banking crisis is systemic, a senior European Commission official said on Thursday.

Italian shares underperformed positive European markets on Thursday, as the country's bank stocks slumped to five-week lows on jitters over next month's constitutional reform referendum.

UNICREDIT

The lender said a rights issue was among options it is considering to boost capital, but no firm decision had been taken as to which actions it will undertake or as to the terms upon which any such potential transactions might proceed.

UBI BANCA

Italian prosecutors said on Thursday they had completed an investigation into the country's fifth-biggest bank, UBI Banca, its chief executive and 38 other people over alleged obstruction of regulators.

ENI (*) The energy said it had approved an investment plan for the first phase of the development of the Coral South project offshore Mozambique.

Mexico's oil regulator on Thursday approved a scaled-down $177 million work program for the three offshore blocks won last year by Italian energy group Eni, which includes drilling four wells.

Nigeria has reached a deal to pay $5.1 billion in unpaid bills to oil majors including Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil, the minister of state for oil said on Thursday.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Investors have begun pricing in a scenario of a forced debt-to-equity conversion which would give the Italian state a chance to intervene to ensure the success of the bank's share issue without senior bondholders taking losses, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

LUXOTTICA

LUXOTTICA

CEO Massimo Vian and Head of Retail Nicola Brandolese's relationships with Executive Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio have deteriorated, la Repubblica reported, listing all top executives that have left the group over the past couple of years. The company told the paper there was no risk of Vian leaving.

MEDIOBANCA

Mediobanca is ploughing a lonely but fertile furrow. The one-time puppeteer of corporate Italy wants to bulk up in wealth and asset management. Boss Alberto Nagel is growing profitability, but his bank will remain relatively small. At some point that might make it an attractive addition for a bigger player.

(*) BANCA MEDIOLANUM

The asset manager may consider raising its dividend next year from the 220 million euros distributed this year, Chairman Ennio Doris told MF in an interview.

BANCA IFIS

The company said it had bought an unsecured non-performing consumer loans portfolio on the domestic market for a total nominal value of 75.6 million euro.

FCA and Amazon

Web press conference to present agreement (1030 GMT).

VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI

The company said it had sold parts of its Italian government bonds, recording an extraordinary capital gain of around 40 million euros.

BRIDGE MANAGEMENT

Bridge Management & Co Srl ends voluntary and full takeover offer on Bridge Management Spa ordinary shares and warrants.

M&A

The Chinese consortium seeking to buy Italian soccer club AC Milan expects to conclude the deal by Dec. 13, it said in a statement on Thursday.

