POLITICS

Italy's most famous chef and more than 80 of actors, singers, directors and athletes on Sunday said they backed a constitutional change to be voted on in two weeks, giving Prime Minister Matteo Renzi desperately needed support.

ECONOMY

Italy's statistics office ISTAT releases its monthly economic outlook at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's bank bailout fund Atlante closed a deal to buy 1.75 billion euros of securitised bad loans held by Monte dei Paschi, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported on Saturday. The closing took place on Nov. 10, the paper said.

The bank is working hard to gather proxy votes from shareholders in order to ensure the necessary quorum at a meeting on Thursday called to approve a vital 5-billion-euro share issue, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday.

Despite its efforts, the bank may fail to ensure that shareholders representing at least 20 percent of its capital are present at Thursday's meeting, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday, as both retail investors and hedge funds are proving hard to convince.

Monte dei Paschi may be forced to call another shareholder assembly at the end of December or suspend the meeting until a quorum is reached, the paper said.

In the meantime, Italian market watchdog Consob has informally asked the bank to provide information to shareholders about feedback received so far from investors both on its planned share issue and debt-to-equity conversion, Il Sole said, adding Consob could make a formal request before Thursday.

A group of institutional investors headed by Attestor may be willing to convert 1 billion euros in debt into shares, according to Il Sole.

Monte dei Paschi's board meets on Monday, Sole and Corriere reported on Sunday.

MEDIASET

The broadcaster and rival Sky are in contact over a possible deal concerning Mediaset's pay-TV arm after an agreement to sell the unit to Vivendi collapsed, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Mediaset said on Friday it was dropping a request for a court to order the seizure of a 3.5 percent stake in Vivendi, taking a conciliatory step in its legal battle with the French group.

EI TOWERS

Plans special dividend of 3.6 euros per share.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank is considering offering to voluntarily convert some bonds, including the CASHES financial instruments issued in 2009, to reduce the size of a planned share issue, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper said on Saturday.

Separately, la Repubblica newspaper said UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer may pay an extraordinary dividend of 320 million euros before it is sold.

The bank is also expected to announce exclusive talks for the sale of Pioneer by Tuesday, la Repubblica said, with bids by France's Amundi and Poste Italiane in pole position, offering between 3.2 billion and 3.5 billion euros.

PININFARINA

Holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholder meeting (1000 GMT).

GIGLIO GROUP

Holds board meeting on Q3 results.

TRIBOO

Holds ordinary shareholder meeting (1600 GMT).

Trade ex-dividend: Atlantia of 0.44 euro per share as 2016 interim dividend; Azimut of 1.00 euro per share as residual dividend; Banca Mediolanum of 0.16 euro as 2016 interim dividend; Mediobanca of 0.27 euro per share; Recordati of 0.35 euro per share as 2016 interim dividend; SIAS of 0.14 euro per share as 2016 interim dividend; Tenaris of $0.13 per share as 2016 interim dividend; Terna of 0.0721 euro per share as 2016 interim dividend.

