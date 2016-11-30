The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Ancona, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends initiative to support constitutional reform referendum (1600 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT); October producer prices data (1100 GMT).

Reuters releases November asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is in a race against time to secure a commitment from a cornerstone investor by the weekend before tapping the market for much-needed funds, CFO Francesco Mele said on Tuesday. (*) The bank purchased a nominal 3.45 million euros worth of Upper Tier II 2008-18 securities and sold 1.87 million euros worth of the same notes on Tuesday, it said in a statement. (*) As part of a fresh round of talks with institutional investors, the bank is meeting with the likes of BlackRock and Pimco, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing sources close to the matter.

(*) UNICREDIT

The lender is planning to hold a board meeting on Dec. 6, two days after Italy's referendum, to discuss an update on its disposal process and other planned capital boosting measures ahead of the presentation of its new strategy plan the following week, Il Sole 24 Ore and Il Messaggero said. (*) Due to the uncertainty surrounding Italy's referendum, UniCredit's CEO is said to be working on a Plan B to potentially delay the planned cash call by a few months beyond the currently anticipated February launch, Il Messaggero said. (*) The deadline for bids for UniCredit's bad loan portfolio from Cerberus, Fortress and Pimco has been postponed to today (Wednesday), Il Messaggero said. The bids are for 20 percent of a specially created vehicle and should be around 1.5-2.0 billion euros, the paper added.

(*) SAIPEM

The next appointment with the arbitration court in Paris over the dispute with Gazprom about a cancelled South Stream gas pipeline project is on March 3, MF said. Gazprom has carried out an impairment test on the contract, the paper added.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fitch Ratings has revised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.'s outlook to 'Positive' from 'Stable', while affirming the group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured rating at 'BB-' and Short-Term IDR at 'B'.

ITALGAS

Italy's biggest gas distributor Italgas said it had signed a 300 million euro loan agreement with the European Investment Bank for the development of "smart metering" projects.

MEDIOBANCA

Mediobanca said on Tuesday it had closed its voluntary bond buyback early as the offer reached its maximum amount.

FOPE

Vicenza jewellery company FOPE debuts on AIM segment.

