ECONOMY
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won a confidence vote in
the lower house of parliament on Friday that takes him a step
towards passing a 2017 budget law that raises pension and health
spending and heads off a huge sales-tax increase.
ISTAT releases November business and consumer confidence
data (0900 GMT).
The Chamber of Deputies holds final vote on next year's
budget law; followed by new conference by Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan.
POLITICS
When a handful of European leaders met Barack Obama in
Berlin this month to say their goodbyes, Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi informed the group that he may well lose power
before the U.S. president.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker hopes
Italians will not reject reforms sponsored by Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi when they vote in a referendum over changing the
country's constitution, he told a newspaper on Sunday.
DEBT
Treasury sells 6 billion euros 6-month BOT bills.
Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is not a bank and
does intend to become one, CEO Fabio Gallia told Corriere della
Sera on Saturday when asked whether the institution could invest
in Monte dei Paschi.
Qatar Investment Authority could invest in the bank a
lower-than-expected sum of 750 million euros, la Repubblica
reported on Saturday, while other newspapers said QIA could
inject 1 billion euros.
Several Italian newspapers reported on Saturday that the
bank's top executives would meet hedge funds and private equity
firms in London and New York in coming days to convince them to
invest in the lender.
Monte dei Paschi bought around 70 million euros in five of
the 11 bonds included in its debt-to-equity swap offer, the bank
said in a statement on Sunday.
If the Tuscan bank is able to get 1.5 billion euros from a
planned debt swap offer it could successfully complete its
5-billion-euro capital boosting plan even if the 'No' camp wins
at Dec. 4 referendum, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday citing
some of the bank's advisers.
(*) QIA has asked for some governance changes at Monte dei
Paschi after conducting its due diligence on the bank,
CorrierEconomia reported, citing sources at work on the deal. A
commitment letter has been drafted and could be released as
early as this week if QIA took a final decision on the matter,
the paper said.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
The insurer's investment committee will meet on Monday to
discuss the possibility to convert 400 million euros in Monte
dei Paschi subordinated bonds it holds into shares, Il Sole 24
Ore reported on Sunday adding Generali could end up with a 7-8
percent stake.
(*) Monte dei Paschi's debt conversion "has great value" for
Generali, which would give it priority over investing in Italy's
banking rescue fund Atalante 2, Affari & Finanza reported on
Monday citing Chief Executive Officer Phillippe Donnet.
(*) YOOX NET-A-PORTER
The Italian online fashion retailer said on Monday it had
signed a joint venture agreement with Dubai-based billionaire
Mohamed Alabbar to create an online luxury retail business in
the Middle East.
YNAP will hold a 60 percent stake in the joint venture while
Alabbar's Symphony Investments will own the remaining 40
percent, YNAP said without giving financial details.
Alabbar said the joint venture was valued at 130 million
euros.
ENI
BP agreed on Friday to buy 10 percent of Eni's Shorouk
concession offshore Egypt, which includes the giant Zohr gas
field, for $375 million, joining other oil majors in increasing
bets on the growing gas market.
UNICREDIT
France's Amundi has submitted the highest offer to buy
Italian UniCredit's asset manager, Pioneer, while a consortium
led by Poste Italiane and Ameriprise Financial are scrambling to
stay in the race, three sources close to the matter said on
Friday.
MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia could clinch an alliance with Mediaset pay-TV
unit Premium to sell the broadcaster's products to its clients,
Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday adding, however, this was
only a theoretical option to resolve an impasse between Mediaset
and Vivendi over the pay-TV.
France media group Vivendi has not closed the door
to negotiations with Mediaset over the Italian group's pay-TV
unit Premium, Milano Finanza reported on Saturday. The paper
said that if the stalemate with Vivendi was not resolved
Mediaset could also explore the alternative scenario of selling
Premium at a discount to Sky Italia.
Tunisian businessman Tarak Ben Ammar said he hoped that
Mediaset and Vivendi could reconcile divergences and added that
the two groups could still find a solution. He was speaking in
an interview on Italian TV La7 on Sunday. Ben Ammar knows well
both Silvio Berlusconi, whose family controls Mediaset, and
Vivendi's largest shareholder Francois Bollore.
(*) If Mediaset wants to close its pay-TV unit Premium, it
would cost the group just under 450 million euros, or 320
million net of taxes, reported CorrierEconomia on Monday, citing
an analyst report.
(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION
A Rome-based administrative court rejected on Saturday three
separate requests by RCS investors - representing 24 percent of
the publisher's capital - to suspend a ruling by market watchdog
Consob, thus giving full validity to Cairo Communication's bid
on RCS, Corriere della Sera reported on Monday.
(*) AZIMUT
The group's chairman Pietro Giuliani said that if the
European Securities and Markets Authority obligated asset
gatherers to calculate performance fees on a yearly basis,
Azimut would raise management fees by an average of 0.5 percent,
in an interview with Affari & Finanza.
LUXOTTICA
The eyewear group said on Friday it had exercised an option
to acquire the remaining 63.2 percent stake in Salmoiraghi &
Vigano, taking control of one of the country's leading optical
chains.
UBI BANCA
The lender has received a preliminary nod from the European
Central Bank to buy three of the four small domestic lenders
that were rescued one year ago, two sources close to the matter
said on Friday. The ECB declined to comment, while UBI said it
had not yet received any notification from the ECB.
The bank will have to boost its capital by around 400
million euros after the acquisition of the three rescued
lenders, la Stampa reported on Saturday.
The merger between BPU Banca and Banca Lombarda, which
generated UBI Banca, was decided to avoid a takeover of Spanish
Banco Santander on Banca Lombarda, Banca Lombarda former vice
president Giovanni Bazoli told Il Corriere della Sera on
Saturday. Bazoli denied any wrongdoing few days after Italian
prosecutors said they had completed an investigation into the
country's fifth-biggest bank.
BPER
The shareholders approved the transformation of Banca
popolare dell'Emilia Romagna from a cooperative into a
joint-stock company with a majority of 99.80 percent of the
votes cast, BPER said on Saturday.
BPER's CEO said the bank could look for a tie-up with other
Italian lender next year, several newspapers reported.
(*) PRYSMIAN
The Italian cable maker said on Monday it has finalised the
sale of 67 percent of its Prysmian Baosheng Cable joint venture.
TELECOM ITALIA
France's Vivendi held a 23.28 percent stake in the phone
group as of Nov. 23, a filing by market regulator Consob showed
on Friday.
ALERION CLEAN POWER
Edison said on Friday its unit Eolo Energy bought further
shares in Alerion Clean Power outside its takeover bid on the
company, raising its stake in Alerion to 12.015 percent.
ASTM
Trades ex-dividend of 0.20 euro per share as 2016 interim
dividend.
H-FARM
Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1500 GMT).
IVS GROUP
Board meeting on Q3 results.
