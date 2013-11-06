The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Italy's embattled justice minister rejected on Tuesday
accusations she had used her influence to get the ailing
daughter of a disgraced insurance magnate out of jail, but said
she would quit if she lost parliament's support.
ECONOMY AND DEBT
Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Tuesday he
expects the European Central Bank will take current euro
strength into consideration when it discusses interest rates
later this week.
The treasury raised almost 17 billion euros from the first
day of sales of a new government bond tied to inflation
targetted at small investors, giving it more leeway to reduce
its international borrowing for the rest of the year.
The offer will close early, at 1300 GMT on Wednesday.
Markit releases October service Pmi data (0843 GMT).
* Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni told Class Cnbc
television that Italy's government did not anticipate having to
prop up any Italian bank following the ECB's asset quality
review, MF reported.
COMPANIES
PIRELLI
The world's fifth-largest tyre maker cut its full-year
operating profit forecast on Tuesday as a strong euro diminished
revenues from Latin America, the group's largest market.
* Pirelli said on Wednesday it is targeting an earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) margin, at more than 15 percent in 2017,
up from 13.2 percent in the third quarter. Pirelli aims for a
return on investment of around 28 percent in 2017 from an
estimated 20 percent for 2013.
The company presents 2013-2017 industrial plan with Chairman
Marco Tronchetti Provera (0730 GMT) in London; news conference
at 1100 GMT.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The publisher of influential daily Corriere della Sera has
agreed the sale of its headquarters in central Milan to U.S.
fund Blackstone for 120 million euros ($161.7 million), it said
on Tuesday.
GTECH
The gaming group on Tuesday reported a slight rise in
third-quarter earnings, in line with analysts expectations, and
reiterated it expects 2013 EBITDA, excluding a one-off legal
provision, at the upper end of its guidance.
Including a 30 million euro provision for a machine gaming
litigation settlement in Italy, EBITDA fell 11 percent to 219
million euros, GTECH added.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The bank's supervisory board meets again on Wednesday to try
to ease the appointment of a new CEO after the sudden
resignation of Piero Montani.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia's second biggest shareholder Marco Fossati
meets analysts and investors in London.
* ENEL
The utility is expected to report a nine-month net profit of
2.295 billion euros ($3.09 billion), forecasts by 18 analysts
show, according to Il Sole 24 Ore. EBITDA is seen at 12.114
billion euros, while net debt was seen at 44.008 billion, the
paper added.
* ALITALIA
The carrier has refused to set up a working group with Air
France-KLM to work on a new industrial plan for the
group, Il Messaggero said.
ENI
A check-up following gas leaks at Kazakhstan's Kashagan
oilfield will take several weeks, MF reported.
GENERALI
Board meets on Q3 results.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Board meets on Q3 results.
ENEL GREEN POWER
Board meets on Q3 results.
PRYSMIAN
Board meets on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1700
GMT).
YOOX
Board meets on Q3 results, followed by conference call.
