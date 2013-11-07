The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Silvio Berlusconi caused outrage in Italy's Jewish community
on Wednesday after the former prime minister said he and his
children felt persecuted like Jews in Nazi Germany because of
hounding by leftist magistrates.
DEBT
Italian bond yields held near five-month lows on Wednesday
after record demand at a retail sale of inflation-linked bonds
reduced the country's funding needs for the rest of the year.
Treasury announces sale of BOTs, short-term bills, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on November 12.
COMPANIES
GENERALI
* The insurer reported on Thursday a significant improvement
in its capital position thanks to a string of asset sales as the
company continues to focus on its core insurance sector.
Italian insurance regulator IVASS has asked Generali to
carry out a new assessment of actions by two former top
executives to see whether there is a case for legal action, the
insurer said in a statement on Wednesday.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia holds board meeting on
third-quarter results and update 2014-2016 industrial plan.
Telecom Italia rebel investor Marco Fossati told
an analyst meeting that a partnership with Vivendi's
GVT subsidiary in Brazil would help the Italian phone group
relaunch its business, two participants at the meeting said on
Wednesday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Standard & Poor's cut on Wednesday the long-term rating of
the bank to "BB-", saying the abrupt departure of CEO Piero
Montani was dimming the chances the bank could address
much-needed corporate governance reforms.
The supervisory board of the troubled Italian lender said on
Wednesday it wanted to rapidly hold a shareholder meeting to
renew its directors.
PRYSMIAN
The world's largest cable maker expects to report full-year
core earnings at the lower-end of its guidance due to currency
effects of 20 million euros ($27 million), Chief Executive
Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.
* BANKS
The government plans to force Italian banks to pay larger
advances on taxes due in 2014 to be able to cancel the second
instalment, due in December, of a property tax without
worsening the 2013 budget deficit, la Repubblica reported.
ENEL GREEN POWER
Italy's biggest renewable energy company is looking to
Africa and South America to fuel future growth as it shifts its
focus away from core European markets.
YOOX
The online fashion retailer said it is looking to manage
more websites for fashion brands, adding to the likes of Armani
and Moschino, as it posted a 20 percent rise in third-quarter
net profit to 111.8 million euros.
The boards of the following companies meet on third-quarter
results on Thursday: ENEL, A2A, FINMECCANICA
(press release on Nov. 8), Azimut, Banca
Profilo, EI Towers, Interpump Group,
Italcementi, Maire Tecnimont, Moleskine
followed by conference call, Premuda.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................