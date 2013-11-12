The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases October final
CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month BOTs, short-term
bills (365 days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
The Italian phone company said on Monday it confirmed a
mandate to management to finalise a sale of its stake in Telecom
Argentina.
UNICREDIT
Net profit at Italy's No.1 bank by assets fell 40 percent in
the third quarter to 204 million euros, buoyed by the sale of
insurance operations in Turkey.
The CEO of the bank said on Monday he expected loan loss
charges this year to fall from 2102, but he said a Bank of Italy
inspection and an upcoming ECB health-check may require more
"provisioning efforts".
The bank holds a conference call on Q3 results at 0800 GMT.
*INTESA SANPAOLO, GENERALI
Italy's biggest retail bank said late on Monday it sold its 1.3
percent stake in top domestic insurer Generali to
institutional investors via a book-building process for 16.60
euros per share.
Gross sales proceeds from the offering were 347.8 million
euros, the bank said.
*INTESA SANPAOLO
The lender could have to make small adjustments following an
inspection the Bank of Italy is running on its loan book, the
chairman of the bank's management board told Corriere on
Tuesday, ruling out any significant consequences from the audit.
BANCA CARIGE
Troubled Italian lender Carige said it had booked goodwill
writedowns worth 1.65 billion euros after regulator Consob
queried the value of some investments, including a stake in the
Bank of Italy, in its 2012 and 2013 accounts.
ENI
Protesters have shut Libya's gas export pipeline to Italy,
its only customer, demanding more rights for the Amazigh, or
Berber, minority.
FIAT
Chrysler Group LLC executive Saad Chehab has been named
chief marketing officer of the sports luxury automaker Maserati
brand worldwide, the two companies announced on Monday.
MEDIASET
The broadcaster presents Q3 results
ACEA
Italian utility Acea said on Monday it would pay an interim
dividend on 2013 results after core earnings in the first nine
months rose 12.5 percent.
ALITALIA
Italian airline Alitalia has called a board meeting for
Wednesday to discuss a revised industrial plan for the
loss-making carrier that could include heavy job losses, sources
familiar with the situation said on Monday.
Q3 RESULTS
Autogrill
Banca Popolare di Milano
Banco Popolare
ERG
Impregilo
Mediolanum
UBI Banca
