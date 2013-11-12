The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases October final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month BOTs, short-term bills (365 days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company said on Monday it confirmed a mandate to management to finalise a sale of its stake in Telecom Argentina.

UNICREDIT

Net profit at Italy's No.1 bank by assets fell 40 percent in the third quarter to 204 million euros, buoyed by the sale of insurance operations in Turkey.

The CEO of the bank said on Monday he expected loan loss charges this year to fall from 2102, but he said a Bank of Italy inspection and an upcoming ECB health-check may require more "provisioning efforts".

The bank holds a conference call on Q3 results at 0800 GMT.

*INTESA SANPAOLO, GENERALI Italy's biggest retail bank said late on Monday it sold its 1.3 percent stake in top domestic insurer Generali to institutional investors via a book-building process for 16.60 euros per share.

Gross sales proceeds from the offering were 347.8 million euros, the bank said.

*INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender could have to make small adjustments following an inspection the Bank of Italy is running on its loan book, the chairman of the bank's management board told Corriere on Tuesday, ruling out any significant consequences from the audit.

BANCA CARIGE

Troubled Italian lender Carige said it had booked goodwill writedowns worth 1.65 billion euros after regulator Consob queried the value of some investments, including a stake in the Bank of Italy, in its 2012 and 2013 accounts.

ENI

Protesters have shut Libya's gas export pipeline to Italy, its only customer, demanding more rights for the Amazigh, or Berber, minority.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC executive Saad Chehab has been named chief marketing officer of the sports luxury automaker Maserati brand worldwide, the two companies announced on Monday.

MEDIASET

The broadcaster presents Q3 results

ACEA

Italian utility Acea said on Monday it would pay an interim dividend on 2013 results after core earnings in the first nine months rose 12.5 percent.

ALITALIA

Italian airline Alitalia has called a board meeting for Wednesday to discuss a revised industrial plan for the loss-making carrier that could include heavy job losses, sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

Q3 RESULTS

Autogrill

Banca Popolare di Milano

Banco Popolare

ERG

Impregilo

Mediolanum

UBI Banca

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................