POLITICS

Italy's Debt Management Office head, Maria Cannata attends conference on monetary policies.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases September data on public finance, state borrowing and debt.

DEBT

Treasury sells 0.75-1.0 billion euros CCTeu, Euribor-linked floating rate bonds, maturing on Nov. 1, 2018; 2.5-3.0 billion euros three-year BTPs; 1.0-1.5 billion euros of 30-year BTPs. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

* ENEL, ROSNEFT

The Italian utility said on Wednesday it had completed the sale of its stake in SeverEnergia to the Russian group for $1.8 billion.

ALITALIA

The cash-strapped Italian airline is planning the first mass firing since it was privatised in 2008 to cut costs, but a source said it was unlikely to go far enough to persuade top shareholder Air France-KLM to rescue it in a cash call.

The airline, which holds board meeting on Wednesday afternoon, may likely delay the Friday deadline by which shareholders would have to subscribe to the cash call, three sources said.

* UNICREDIT

The Chief Executive of Italy's largest bank by assets told Italian daily MF he sees a stabilisation in bad loan growth at Italian banks in the first half of next year.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank reports Intesa Sanpaolo followed by a conference call (1400 GMT)

* UBI

The lender said on Wednesday its nine-month net profit more than halved on the year due to a fall in net interest income.

BANCA CARIGE

Troubled Italian bank Carige is seen heading towards a capital hike after hefty writedowns punched a hole into its already weak balance sheet, dragging its shares to a two-month low on Tuesday.

BANCO POPOLARE

Italy's fourth biggest bank swung to a net profit in the first nine months of the year, helped by writebacks on equity investments, it said on Tuesday.

* ERG

The Italian energy group said on Wednesday core earnings in the third quarter grew by 14 percent boosted by acquired capacity in its renewable energy business.

MEDIASET, EI TOWERS

Italian broadcaster Mediaset expects advertising sales in Italy to fall at a "mid single digit" rate in October and November, the head of its domestic advertising arm Publitalia said on Tuesday.

Mediaset CFO Marco Giordani said on Tuesday that the company's EI Towers unit would take part in an expected consolidation of the market but added there was no agreement on a possible purchase of Telecom Italia's towers.

Mediaset said on Tuesday it expected to achieve 50 million euros ($67.19 million) of additional cost savings compared to its three-year target of 450 million euros, as its core profit doubled in the first nine months of the year.

WORLD DUTY FREE GROUP

Travel and duty-free retailer World Duty Free Group on Tuesday confirmed its full-year core earnings guidance and slightly raised its revenue forecast.

FIAT

Italian carmaker Fiat said on Tuesday it sold a 450 million Swiss franc ($491.03 million) bond with a 4 percent coupon, through arranging banks UBS and Credit Suisse.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Italian cashmere specialist Brunello Cucinelli said on Tuesday he expected growth in sales and earnings at his namesake company for the rest of this year and for the next two years, supported by demand for high-quality luxury clothing.

IMPREGILO

Italian builder Impregilo on Tuesday confirmed its full year outlook after reporting a nine-month net profit of 136.6 million euros, up from a loss of 20.1 million euros a year earlier and boosted by its construction business.

CIR

Italian holding company CIR said on Tuesday Standard & Poor's had confirmed its 'BB' long-term credit rating and raised its outlook to positive from stable.

EXOR

Italy-based holding company Exor privately placed a 200 million euro 2020 bond on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

Board meetings on Q3 results:

Hera

RCS MediaGroup

Terna followed by conference call (1330 GMT)

Tod's followed by conference call

UBI Banca conference call (1600 GMT).

