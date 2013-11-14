The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

ROME- Pope Francis official visit to President Giorgio Napolitano.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases preliminary flash Q3 GDP data (0900 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA, TELEFONICA * Telefonica will not exercise a call option to increase to 100 percent its stake in Telco, the holding company that controls Telecom Italia, the chairman of the Spanish telecoms group told an Italian daily on Thursday. * Telecom Italia said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its entire stake in Telecom Argentina to Fintech Group for $960 million.

Telecom Italia said officials from market regulator Consob, along with Italy's financial police, were at its offices on Wednesday to gather details of its recent convertible bond issue and the sale of a stake in Telecom Argentina.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest lender by assets expects Europe's banking union to free up 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion) of capital from its German subsidiary HVB as capital requirements are equalised across the euro zone, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

* MEDIASET

The broadcaster has allocated 13.5 million euros, including interest and charges, to settle a dispute over its 2001-03 financial statements with the tax authorities, the MF said.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Italian publisher has signed preliminary contracts to sell its headquarters in central Milan to U.S. fund Blackstone for 120 million euros, it said on Wednesday.

It also said it expected 2013 revenues down 12 percent and a full-year net loss, as the advertising markets in Italy and Spain continue to be hit by an economic downturn.

ALITALIA, AIR FRANCE-KLM

The board of Alitalia on Wednesday approved a revised business plan, promising severe cost cuts to make the Italian airline more profitable, but its new strategy failed to convince top shareholder Air France-KLM, which voted against the plan.

The board also approved an extension to Nov. 27 of a Friday deadline for shareholders to subscribe to a 300 million euro ($402 million) capital increase needed to boost its coffers. * Alitalia's proposed cost cuts will amount to savings of 200 million euros in 2014, La Repubblica said, without giving a source.

TOD'S

The Italian luxury shoemaker said it would be difficult to meet consensus forecasts for full-year earnings as the company posted flat revenue and sales for the first nine months on Wednesday.

SAFILO

The Italian eyewear maker posted third-quarter net sales of 243.4 million euros ($326.26 million) on Wednesday, 2.3 percent lower year-on-year but in line with a mean estimate from three analysts.

ITALIAN BANKS

Weak third-quarter earnings from Italy's top lenders indicate a recovery in the sector may be a long way off, with lower lending volumes weighing on revenues and bad debts stubbornly high.

* POPOLARE MILANO

Piero Giardia is mulled as a possible candidate to chair the bank's supervisory board, Italian media said.

* ASTALDI

The builder is competing to build a highway between Moscow and St. Petersburg, a contract valued at 2 billion euros, the MF said.

COMPANIES

Board meetings on Q3 results: Acotel, Aeffe followed by conference call, Aeroporto di Firenze , Alerion CleanPower, Ambienthesis (1400 GMT), Arnoldo Mondadori Editore followed by conference call, Ascopiave, Be, B&C Speakers , Banca Finnat, Banca Intermobiliare, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banca Popolare dell'Etruria, Beghelli, Best Union, Bialetti, Biesse, Boero Bartolomeo, Bolzoni, Borgosesia, Caleffi (1400 GMT), Cembre, Ciccolella, Credito Emiliano , Csp International (0800 GMT), Campari Group followed by conference call, Eems, El.En. , Elica followed by conference call (1400 GMT), Emak, Enervit, Engineering, Eukedos, Exor, Ferrovie Nord Milano , Fidia (0900 GMT), First Capital (1530 GMT), Fullsix, Gabetti Property Solutions , Gas Plus followed by conference call, Geox (1630 GMT), Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti, IMA , Irce (1400 GMT), Iren, Italmobiliare, La Doria, LVenture, Marr, Meridie, Mondo TV, Nice followed by conference call, Pierrel, Premafin, Reply, Risanamento, Salvatore Ferragamo followed by conference call, Saras (press release on Nov. 15), SAT, Save , Sintesi, Stefanel, Tamburi , Tiscali (1400 GMT), Trevi Group, Unipol followed by conference call (1730 GMT).

Board meeting on Q1 results: Danieli & C., Digital Bros.