DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Thursday that on November 18 it would offer a BTP maturing in December 2018 in exchange for five BTPs and CCTEUs to be bought back.

ECONOMY

European finance ministers will pledge on Friday to stand by any banks that are exposed as dangerously weak by health checks next year, but Germany does not want euro zone money to be used for the clean-up.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The Italian scandal-hit bank posted its sixth straight quarterly loss in the three months to September, highlighting the challenges the bailed-out Tuscan bank faces to lure private investors and avoid nationalisation.

UNIPOL

The Italian insurer, which is slated to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI, confirmed its full-year profitability target for its insurance business on Thursday after posting a first-half net profit of 363 million euros.

The Bologna-based group will be in a position to pay a dividend this year, the chief executive said on Thursday.

The insurers said in a slide its exposure to structured products had fallen to 6.632 billion euros ($8.93 billion) on November 11 from 7.606 billion euros at the end of 2012.

* GEOX

Geox said it expected revenues for the full year to be 6.5-7.0 percent lower than the previous year after the Italian shoe-maker posted an 11.9 percent fall in sales in the first nine months.

The shoesmaker presents 2014-2016 strategic plan on Friday.

IPO

Italian luxury ski jacket maker Moncler could be worth 2.388 billion euros ($3.20 billion) according to a document for investors from Banca IMI, one of several banks arranging the company's forthcoming public share offer.

TELECOM ITALIA

Standard & Poor's cut Telecom Italia's credit rating by one notch to 'BB+' with a negative outlook, citing the company's persistent high debt and expectations of continued pressure on growth in its Italian home market.

SARAS

Italian refiner said on Thursday core earnings in the third quarter turned negative as a drop in refining margins to a record low for the sector took its toll.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury leather goods company said on Thursday it expects further growth in revenue and net profit for the full-year as it posted nine-month net profit up 41 percent.

ITALIAN BANKS

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco meets officials of minors banks involved in "Asset Quality Review".

GENERALI

The Italian insurer said on Thursday it bought the minority stake it did not already own in its Asian holding Generali Asia as it aimed to simplify its business structure in the fast-growing region.

* ALITALIA

Aeroflot, the state-controlled Russian airline, on Friday ruled out buying or aiding stricken Italian carrier Alitalia, which is seeking a cash injection to keep flying.

In an interview in La Repubblica the chairman of Air France-KLM Alexandre de Juniac said Alitalia was too indebted. He denied Air France had ever asked for job cuts at the Italian carrier or thought of downgrading it to a regional airline.

