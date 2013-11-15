The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
DEBT
The Italian Treasury said on Thursday that on November 18 it
would offer a BTP maturing in December 2018 in exchange for five
BTPs and CCTEUs to be bought back.
ECONOMY
European finance ministers will pledge on Friday to stand by
any banks that are exposed as dangerously weak by health checks
next year, but Germany does not want euro zone money to be used
for the clean-up.
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI
The Italian scandal-hit bank posted its sixth straight
quarterly loss in the three months to September, highlighting
the challenges the bailed-out Tuscan bank faces to lure private
investors and avoid nationalisation.
UNIPOL
The Italian insurer, which is slated to merge with peer
Fondiaria-SAI, confirmed its full-year profitability target for
its insurance business on Thursday after posting a first-half
net profit of 363 million euros.
The Bologna-based group will be in a position to pay a
dividend this year, the chief executive said on Thursday.
The insurers said in a slide its exposure to structured
products had fallen to 6.632 billion euros ($8.93 billion) on
November 11 from 7.606 billion euros at the end of 2012.
* GEOX
Geox said it expected revenues for the full year to be
6.5-7.0 percent lower than the previous year after the Italian
shoe-maker posted an 11.9 percent fall in sales in the first
nine months.
The shoesmaker presents 2014-2016 strategic plan on Friday.
IPO
Italian luxury ski jacket maker Moncler could be worth 2.388
billion euros ($3.20 billion) according to a document for
investors from Banca IMI, one of several banks arranging the
company's forthcoming public share offer.
TELECOM ITALIA
Standard & Poor's cut Telecom Italia's credit rating by one
notch to 'BB+' with a negative outlook, citing the company's
persistent high debt and expectations of continued pressure on
growth in its Italian home market.
SARAS
Italian refiner said on Thursday core earnings in the third
quarter turned negative as a drop in refining margins to a
record low for the sector took its toll.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The Italian luxury leather goods company said on Thursday it
expects further growth in revenue and net profit for the
full-year as it posted nine-month net profit up 41 percent.
ITALIAN BANKS
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco meets officials of
minors banks involved in "Asset Quality Review".
GENERALI
The Italian insurer said on Thursday it bought the minority
stake it did not already own in its Asian holding Generali Asia
as it aimed to simplify its business structure in the
fast-growing region.
* ALITALIA
Aeroflot, the state-controlled Russian airline, on
Friday ruled out buying or aiding stricken Italian carrier
Alitalia, which is seeking a cash injection to keep flying.
In an interview in La Repubblica the chairman of Air
France-KLM Alexandre de Juniac said Alitalia was too indebted.
He denied Air France had ever asked for job cuts at the Italian
carrier or thought of downgrading it to a regional airline.
